DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Loop Health Hits 1 Million Lives as Employers Bet on Prevention-Led Healthcare

Loop Health Hits 1 Million Lives as Employers Bet on Prevention-Led Healthcare

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:38 PM Jan 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Loop Health, an integrated employee health benefits and healthcare platform, has crossed the milestone of managing healthcare for over 1 million lives, as it scales a preventive healthcare model aimed at reducing long-term healthcare costs for employers.

Advertisement

Founded in 2018, Loop Health partners with 1,250+ enterprises, including Nasdaq, Lodha Group, Zepto, and Ola. The platform brings together insurance, preventive care, diagnostics, doctor consultations, and digital and paperless claims experience into a single system, positioning itself as an alternative to traditional insurance-led and broking models that largely activate only during hospitalisation.

Advertisement

“Crossing 1 million lives is a validation of a fundamentally different way of thinking about healthcare,” said Ryan Singh, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, Loop. “These are one million individuals whose health is being actively managed on a continuous basis, not just covered when something goes wrong. Prevention, early intervention, and continuity of care are no longer ‘add-ons’—they are the core of how healthcare should work. At scale, this directly translates into healthier employees, fewer avoidable hospitalisations, and more predictable healthcare costs for employers.” According to the company, Loop Health’s in-house medical team has handled over 390,000 health queries, conducted 209,000+ consultations without physical waiting rooms, and integrated 40,000+ diagnostic tests into actionable care plans. Loop Health employs its own doctors and operates a unified electronic medical records system, enabling clinicians to access a member’s medical history, diagnostics, prescriptions, and claims data in one place.

Advertisement

Loop Health entered corporate health benefits as its primary distribution channel, targeting employer healthcare spends of INR 20,000–INR 30,000 per employee annually. By embedding preventive care, early screening, and structured medical management into employee benefits, the company says it helps employers reduce preventable hospitalisations, improve utilisation efficiency, and stabilise insurance premiums over time.

As it scales beyond the 1 million lives mark, Loop Health is expanding HealthFlex, its flexible benefits platform launched in October 2025, which allows enterprises to allocate healthcare budgets across insurance and employee-controlled wallets for preventive care, mental health, and pharmacy benefits. The company is also strengthening structured chronic care programs focused on diabetes, cardiovascular health, and mental wellness.

Advertisement

About Loop Health Loop Health is India's first integrated employee health benefits platform, combining group health insurance with in-house primary care, diagnostics, and chronic condition management. Founded in 2018, they serve over 1 million lives across 1,250+ companies, with a mission to add 20+ healthy years to India's workforce. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Elevation Capital, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator. Learn more at loophealth.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts