Loopie is building a premium baby-gear portfolio focused on safety, comfort and everyday usability, with products including the Hop stroller and Lap car seat

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New Delhi [India], August 20: Loopie, a modern parenting essentials brand founded by Akriti Gupta, is strengthening its presence in India with a portfolio designed around safety, comfort and the practical needs of modern parents. The brand's product range includes the Loopie Hop stroller, which is tested to meet EN 1888-2 international safety standards, and the Loopie Lap car seat, which carries UN ECE R44/04 certification and Loope Robin diaper bag.

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For Indian parents, baby gear is increasingly becoming a decision driven by safety, comfort, durability and ease of use alongside design. Loopie aims to address these needs through products designed for everyday family routines, including city travel, outdoor walks and road journeys.

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The Loopie Lap is a convertible car seat designed for use from birth up to 12 years, supporting children up to 36 kg. According to Loopie's product information, the seat supports installation through ISOFIX with Top Tether or a standard three-point vehicle seat belt. Its 360-degree rotation function is available with ISOFIX installation. The seat also features integrated side-impact protection and a five-point harness.

Complementing this is Loopie's flagship stroller, the Loopie Hop, engineered around the daily needs of Indian parents, from morning school runs and market or mall outings to weekend travel and everyday outdoor walks. Rigorously tested to meet EN 1888-2 international safety standards, the Hop combines a sturdy aluminium frame, 360° wheels, an effortless one-hand fold, a UV-protective canopy, and a seat that adapts as a baby grows. It even comes with a mosquito net, a small but thoughtful touch for Indian outdoors, delivering baby comfort and parent convenience in equal measure through easy handling, everyday durability, and a premium, considered design.

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"Safety should never be a luxury or an afterthought; it should be the baseline," said Akriti Gupta, Founder of Loopie. "As parents, we obsess over feeding and sleep schedules, yet the gear that carries our children every single day deserves the same scrutiny. A Loopie isn't just a stroller; it's part of a parent's day, every day, and our goal is to make modern parenting easier, safer, and more comfortable."

The philosophy extends across Loopie's growing ecosystem, from the Hop stroller to the Lap car seat to the Robin diaper bag, all built as design-led baby gear that moves seamlessly from crib to car to cafe. With a rapidly expanding community of parents across the country and an experiential retail store in Pune, Loopie is building more than a product line; it is setting a new standard for what premium, safety-first parenting gear looks like in India.

With its blend of internationally recognised safety, thoughtful design, and everyday practicality, Loopie has demonstrated how premium quality and real-world usability can work together to make parenting simpler and safer. As Indian parents continue to prioritise safety and quality, brands such as Loopie are expected to play a key role in shaping the future of modern, family-first parenting in India.

Loopie's full range, including the Hop stroller, the R44-certified Lap car seat, and the Robin diaper bag, is available at the Loopie website and Loopie retail locations.

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