DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK &amp; Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Registration for IVD Portfolio

Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Registration for IVD Portfolio

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 12:39 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Within days of announcing its MHRA registration for its AI-powered Renalyx haemodialysis system, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has secured another regulatory milestone in the UK & UK allied markets, with its IVD portfolio registered with the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), strengthening the company’s plans to establish a broader healthcare and diagnostics presence across the UK and UK-allied markets .

The latest registration, dated September 24, 2026, records Lord’s Mark Industries as a registered manufacturer and covers IVD categories including haematological cell analysers, multiple clinical chemistry analysers, buffered sample diluents and instrument/analyser cleaning agents.

Advertisement

The development comes shortly after the company’s MHRA registration for its AI-powered haemodialysis system, announced in September, which marked its planned entry into the UK and UK-allied markets . The successive registrations now broaden that international roadmap from renal-care technology to diagnostics, creating the foundation for a wider healthcare portfolio in the region.

Advertisement

Lord’s Mark Industries plans to commence commercial sales of its IVD products in the UK from December 2026, approximately two months ahead of its earlier schedule. The company intends to leverage the UK market as an important international platform while pursuing opportunities across UK-allied markets , subject to applicable regulatory requirements in each jurisdiction.

The company is simultaneously expanding beyond product exports into healthcare delivery. Lord’s Mark Industries plans to commence operations of its pathology laboratory from January 2027, creating an additional platform for diagnostic services and supporting its broader vision of integrating diagnostic products, laboratory capabilities and healthcare delivery.

Advertisement

With the latest MHRA registration, December 2026 commercialisation and January 2027 pathology-lab launch, Lord’s Mark Industries is positioning its UK expansion as an integrated healthcare strategy rather than a single-product market entry bringing together IVDs, advanced medical technology and diagnostic services.

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said: “Our recent MHRA registration for the Renalyx haemodialysis system opened an important door for us in the UK & Uk allied markets. This latest registration for our IVD portfolio demonstrates that our ambition extends well beyond a single healthcare product. We are building a broader diagnostics and healthcare platform, with commercialisation now planned two months ahead of schedule, followed by the launch of our pathology laboratory in January 2027.”

The UK government states that medical devices, including IVDs, must be registered with MHRA before they can be placed on the Great Britain market, making the registration an important regulatory step towards commercialisation.

This latest development strengthens Lord’s Mark Industries’ ongoing internationalisation strategy and its ambition to take Indian-developed healthcare products and capabilities into global markets.

For More Details Visit :- https://lordsmark.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts