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Home / Business / Lord's Mark Industries Limited to Issue Shares to Bennett, Coleman and Co. at Rs. 158 per Share

Lord's Mark Industries Limited to Issue Shares to Bennett, Coleman and Co. at Rs. 158 per Share

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Lord's Mark Industries Limited will issue 10,28,483 equity shares at ₹158 a share as per the Share-Cum-Warrant subscription agreement signed with Bennett, Coleman and Co.

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The valuation was significant as it represents the price at which a media institutions sought to convert its share entitlement into equity in Lord's Mark Industries, said the company.

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For investors, this serves as an important indicator of confidence in the company's long-term strategy, business fundamentals and future growth potential, it added.

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has established a diversified presence across healthcare, diagnostics, MedTech, dialysis, renewable energy and advanced medical technologies. The company has continued to expand its footprint through investments, product innovation and execution across these sectors.

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Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Limited said the value of any company is ultimately reflected in the confidence reposed by institutions.

"Bennett, Coleman and Co sought its share entitlement at ₹158 per share and we have honoured our commitment. We believe this reflects confidence in Lord's Mark's long-term vision, business fundamentals and growth potential. Our commitment remains focused on building a future-ready enterprise while creating sustainable value for our shareholders," he added.

For more details, visit: https://lordsmark.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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