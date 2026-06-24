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Home / Business / Lord's Mark Industries Ltd Strengthens India's Diagnostics Backbone with New IVD Manufacturing Facility, Launched Two Months Ahead of Schedule

Lord's Mark Industries Ltd Strengthens India's Diagnostics Backbone with New IVD Manufacturing Facility, Launched Two Months Ahead of Schedule

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ANI
Updated At : 03:58 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], June 24: Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. today announced the establishment of a new state-of-the-art In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) manufacturing facility spanning 14,000 sq. ft. Unit at Vasai (East), Maharashtra, a significant step forward in the company's commitment to the healthcare diagnostics sector. Originally slated to begin operations in August 2026, the unit has been brought online two months ahead of schedule, a reflection of the management's execution focus and operational discipline.

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The new facility complements Lord's Mark's existing 20,000 sq. ft. manufacturing unit, taking the company's total operational manufacturing space to 34,000 sq. ft. The expanded capacity is designed to enhance production throughput, improve operational efficiency, and meet the rising demand for high-quality diagnostic solutions across domestic and international markets. The unit will manufacture a portfolio of 56 ELISA test kits alongside a new range of rapid test kits, broadening the company's product basket while maintaining stringent quality standards and accelerating availability to customers.

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Beyond manufacturing, the facility carries a deeper purpose. Its Research & Development division will be dedicated to the memory of Shri Ratan Tata, and will anchor what the company describes as India's one of the dedicated indigenous molecular biology research programme in genetic science, an effort aimed at building home-grown scientific capability in a field long reliant on imported technology.

The company also shared its forward roadmap. A third facility, to be set up in Vasai, Maharashtra, will be established as a dedicated centre of research for the early detection of cancer, and will be dedicated to the late President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. This unit is expected to become operational from January 2029.

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Looking further ahead, Lord's Mark Industries has set out an ambition to build one of the world's largest medical device manufacturing plants in India, focused on AI-enabled and imaging-based diagnostic devices positioning the country, and the company, at the centre of global medical-technology manufacturing.

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said:

"Every milestone we mark is guided by a simple conviction, that world-class healthcare must be built in India, for India and the world. Deeply inspired by the vision of the late Shri Ratan Tata, we are committing our research, our capacity and our purpose to outcomes that matter: indigenous science, earlier cancer detection, and devices that make quality diagnosis accessible to all. We have everything it takes to become the world's partner in wellness and we will."

This strategic investment reflects Lord's Mark Industries' long-term vision of becoming a leading manufacturer in the IVD industry through innovation, quality excellence, and scalable infrastructure. The company remains committed to advancing diagnostic healthcare and delivering solutions that contribute to improved patient outcomes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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