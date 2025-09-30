Winners of the India Regional Finals of Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program advance to Grand Finale to compete for a L’Oréal-funded commercial pilot opportunity and a year-long mentorship program India – Business Wire India L'Oréal announced the winners of the India regional finals of its Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program. The biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale, the program intensifies L’Oréal’s startup focus and investment in beauty innovation. Three startups from India emerged victorious and have secured their place at the Grand Finale in Singapore this November.

After a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished judging panel of industry experts from L’Oréal and Google, the India winners were selected for their bold, scalable and tech-driven solutions that address critical challenges in the beauty industry. Teams addressed one of five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content & Media, New Commerce, Tech for Good and Science for Beauty. These innovative startups represent some of the most promising talent from India, a nation distinguished by its fast-growing economy, significant digital penetration, and a large, young, and digital-savvy consumer base that fuels groundbreaking innovation.

The winning teams from India are: 1. Infloso AI: Infloso AI is an ecosystem of AI tools at the convergence of technology, marketing, advertising and the creator economy, helping marketers build brands across platforms.

2. Sravathi AI: Sravathi AI is a silico chemistry AI platform that designs and develops advanced pharma using AI, molecular modelling, biochemistry and chemical engineering.

3. Without (by Ashaya): Without is a material science enterprise ethically transforming unrecyclable waste into high-quality, recyclable materials and products, creating a circular economy.

During the Grand Finale on 7 November, these three India regional winners will compete against top innovators from across the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) region. They will compete for the opportunity to work with L’Oréal in a commercial pilot with one of the Group’s 37 international brands, tap into potential exposure in 35 markets across the SAPMENA region, and embark on a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L’Oréal and the program partners.

To strengthen India's startup ecosystem and drive innovation in the beauty sector, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with L’Oréal India. This partnership aligns with the Government of India’s commitment to supporting startups and strengthening the national innovation ecosystem. Through L’Oréal’s Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, selected startups will receive mentorship, opportunities for pilot deployments, and market-entry support in domains including sustainable packaging, beauty tech, and inclusive beauty.

Shri Sanjiv Singh, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, said, “I am pleased to note the remarkable ingenuity showcased by Indian startups through the second edition of the L’Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program. This is a good outcome of the MoU with L’Oréal India that reinforces our vision to strengthen a robust innovation and manufacturing-led ecosystem in India. Startup India, DPIIT remains committed to empowering entrepreneurs, and I am confident that the Indian finalists would achieve outstanding success on the global stage.” Saloni Shah Javeri, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, L’Oréal India, said, “India’s rapidly evolving digital landscape continues to be a fertile ground for groundbreaking innovations in beauty tech. The pioneering spirit of the innovations we've witnessed this year are inspiring with an increased maturity and potential versus last year. We are proud of these trailblazers, whose bold ideas are set to redefine the future of beauty and eagerly await their journey to the finals this November, confident that they will make a significant and transformative impact on the international stage.” Last year, two Indian startups – Neural Garage and Live2.ai – were among the three Grand Finale winners of the inaugural 2024 L'Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program for the SAPMENA region.

L'Oréal is dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation. Fast Company named L'Oréal in its Top 50 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list and winner of the Beauty and Fashion category, in recognition of its commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels.

About the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program in SAPMENA The Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program is the biggest Beauty Tech open innovation competition of this geographical scale. Designed to discover, support and nurture promising startups from across the South Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (SAPMENA) region, the competition is open to startups from countries including Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Startups are given the opportunity to develop their pilots in Beauty Tech innovation in one of five challenge themes: Consumer Experience, Content & Media, New Commerce, Tech for Good and Science for Beauty. Top innovators crowned during four regional finals (Middle East, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Southeast Asia) advance to the SAPMENA Grand Finale on 7 November 2025. The judging panel comprises industry experts from L’Oréal, Google, Meta and Veros Ventures.

The top three Grand Finale winners will win a L’Oréal-funded commercial pilot opportunity and a year-long mentorship program with senior executives from L’Oréal and the program partners. Startups that run successful pilots in SAPMENA could gain access to L’Oréal’s global network, with the SAPMENA region acting as a launchpad to leverage valuable partnerships and market insights.

For more information, visit http://bigbang.lorealsapmena.com/.

About L’Oréal India L’Oréal India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of L’Oréal S.A. since 1994. Today, L’Oréal India is present in all distribution channels with 26 brands, available in mass market channels (L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup); in hair and beauty salons (L’Oréal Professionnel, Matrix, Kérastase, Redken); in selective distribution (Kiehl’s, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent), CeraVe in pharmacy and chemist channels, and fragrances sold via L’Oréal International Distribution (Ralph Lauren, Armani, Prada, Valentino, Diesel, Viktor & Rolf, Maison Margiela, Mugler, Azzaro, Guy Laroche).

L’Oréal India employs over 1,800 people across its headquarters in Mumbai, four regional offices, two manufacturing facilities in Chakan (Maharashtra) and Baddi (Himachal Pradesh), and Research and Innovation facilities in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Website: www.loreal.co.in, Follow us on Instagram, and LinkedIn. About L’Oréal For 115 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (ecommerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2024 the Group generated sales amounting to 43.48 billion euros. With 21 research centres across 13 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 8,000 Digital talents, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

In 2025, L’Oréal Groupe has been named the most innovative company in Europe by Fortune magazine, out of 300 companies, in a ranking spanning 21 countries and 16 industries in Europe.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroom To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: L'Oréal Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

