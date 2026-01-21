L’Oreal plans Rs 3,500 crore investment in Hyderabad GCC, inauguration this year

French multinational personal care corporation L’Oreal is expected to inaugurate its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in November this year, official sources said on Wednesday.

The beauty tech company will be investing Rs 3500 crore (350 million Euros) by 2030 and will create 2,000 highly skilled advanced tech jobs, including AI specialists, tech engineers, and data scientists and will accelerate the delivery of state-of-the-art, AI-powered beauty solutions at scale, an official release said.

The decision was announced by Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer, L’Oreal, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum being held at Davos, Switzerland, it said.

The L’Oreal facility would be the world’s first GCC in the beauty-tech niche in Telangana. The facility is expected to create jobs for 2000 beauty tech engineers, a government official said.

“This first-of-its-kind Beauty Tech hub will serve as a flagship for crafting the next generation of AI-powered beauty innovation and services. With an initial investment of over Rs 3,500 Crores (350 million Euros) through 2030, the hub is set to become a global powerhouse, unleashing the potential of Data, AI, Generative AI, and Agentic AI, alongside emerging technologies,” the release said.

The GCC will serve the world-renowned cosmetics company as a global innovation, technology, data, and supply chain hub. This new facility will support L’Oreal’s digital transformation, AI, and analytics initiatives worldwide, boosting Hyderabad’s growing status as a key centre for global enterprise operations.

Tech solutions generated from the Hyderabad GCC will be supplied to our facilities all around the world, Hieronimus explained.

The cosmetics company invited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister D. Sridhar Babu for the GCC inauguration in November.

Minister Sridhar Babu recalled that CM Revanth Reddy was very keen to bring L’Oreal’s GCC investment to Hyderabad, with all possible support from the government side.

The Minister said that Hyderabad is the best destination for investments and that the state government is ready to extend full support to the global investors.

Telangana Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Sanjay Kumar, invited L’Oreal to explore manufacturing in Hyderabad, apart from the GCC investment.

Hieronimus responded positively, showing interest in exploring future investments in a manufacturing unit in Hyderabad, the release added.