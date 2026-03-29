Lost opportunity for BRICS: Jeffrey Sachs on West Asia conflict

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Top American economist and foreign policy expert Prof Jeffrey D Sachs said BRICS countries could have played a stronger role in mediating the ongoing West Asia conflict, but failed to intervene effectively in the negotiation process.

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Speaking to ANI, he called it a "lost opportunity." Sachs described the situation as "bizarre," particularly amid reports that Pakistan could play a role in mediation efforts.

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"Frankly, I see it as bizarre. And I see it as a lost opportunity of the BRICS countries because India has the presidency of the BRICS. He can speak to Mr Trump," Sachs said.

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The West Asia conflict was triggered on February 28 following a large-scale military action by the US-Israeli coalition, which resulted in the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei along with other senior commanders and civilians.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a sustained retaliatory campaign titled "Operation True Promise 4," carrying out dozens of waves of strikes targeting Israeli and US-linked military assets across the region.

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Recently, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed the destruction of several US refuelling vehicles and a logistical support fleet during the latest phase of its ongoing military campaign. According to a report by Iran's state-owned Press TV, the strike was carried out as part of the "84th wave of Operation True Promise 4."

This follows a sustained campaign involving 83 previous strikes targeting military assets across the region, including facilities in the occupied territories and US occupation bases.

In response to Iran's military operations, Israel also launched "Operation Roaring Lion" a month ago, while the US launched "Operation Epic Fury".

The escalating exchanges have heightened tensions across the region, with missile and drone threats triggering air raid sirens in multiple countries and raising concerns over the security of key waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, triggering an increase in global oil prices. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has carried out extensive strikes inside Iran, including reported attacks on weapons facilities, missile infrastructure, and command centres in Tehran.

Diplomatic efforts to halt the conflict have so far failed to gain traction. The United States has proposed a 15-point peace plan aimed at securing a temporary ceasefire and initiating broader negotiations, but Tehran has rejected the proposal, insisting it will not accept terms dictated by Washington.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Iran is seeking a deal, stating that the country is "begging" to negotiate, while also making assertions that Iran had even proposed elevating him to a supreme leadership role.

At the same time, US officials have maintained that military operations under the name "Operation Epic Fury" will continue alongside diplomatic outreach, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth indicating that bombing campaigns would persist even as negotiations remain an option.

Against this backdrop, Sachs argued that the BRICS group could have played a more decisive diplomatic role in pushing for negotiations.

"The BRICS represent half of humanity. They represent the superpowers. They represent the rapidly growing part of the world economy. They would be listened to," he said.

Sachs also questioned the effectiveness of reported mediation efforts by Pakistan.

"And I think it's not effective. It can't really work this way. It should not work this way," he added.

The BRICS group - which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - was formed as an economic and political bloc of major emerging economies. The term "BRIC" was originally coined in 2001 by economist Jim O'Neill to describe the growing economic influence of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

BRIC's first formal summit was held in 2009. The group was then expanded to 'BRICS' in 2010 with the inclusion of South Africa.

The bloc was further expanded in 2024 to include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, significantly increasing its geopolitical and economic influence.

Together, BRICS countries account for a significant share of the global population and economic output, representing around half of the world's population and a rapidly expanding share of global GDP.

Given the BRICS influence on the world, Sachs said the grouping could have coordinated a collective diplomatic effort to de-escalate the conflict.

"And again, I appeal to the BRICS countries because that is a grouping that is powerful, sensible, has clarity, wants to defend a true international system," he said.

Referring to perceptions among other BRICS members, Sachs suggested that the bloc may have been waiting for India to take the lead.

"Looking from the outside, it seems to have been waiting on India. I don't know if that's true, but that's the perception that Russia and China and Brazil and South Africa and others are saying we have to intervene as a group," he said. (ANI)

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