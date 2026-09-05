LoungeInsider Introduces an Airport Lounge Access Checker for Air Travellers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: As flying becomes one of the preferred modes of transportation for both business and leisure journeys, travellers are increasingly looking for ways to make their time at the airport more comfortable, relaxed and convenient. Airport lounges offer travellers a place to unwind before a flight, away from the crowded terminal environment.

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From comfortable seating and complimentary refreshments to Wi-Fi, charging facilities and other amenities, lounges can significantly improve the pre-flight experience. However, knowing whether a traveller is eligible for complimentary lounge access through their bank card has traditionally been far from straightforward.

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Complimentary Lounge Access Has Been Made Complicated

For people holding multiple credit and debit cards, finding out which card provides complimentary airport lounge access can involve considerable effort. Banks often publish lounge access information across different webpages, card-specific documents, terms and conditions, and benefit guides.

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Eligibility can also vary depending on the card variant, airport, terminal, transaction requirements and applicable quarterly or monthly limits. As a result, travellers may have to manually check several cards before travelling, often without knowing whether the information is applicable to the specific airport or terminal they are departing from.

LoungeInsider Brings Lounge Access Information Together

By researching more than 30 public sector, private sector, small finance and local banks, covering more than 1,500 credit and debit cards from Visa, Mastercard, Rupay, Amex and Diners Club; LoungeInsider has launched debit card and credit card lounge access checker to help air travellers quickly identify whether their cards offer complimentary lounge access.

Instead of going through multiple bank websites or card documents, users can use the LoungeInsider’s airport lounge access checker to select their card and airport and check the applicable lounge access information. The objective is to make the process simpler and help travellers make better use of benefits that may already be included with their cards.

More Than Just an Airport Lounge Checker

LoungeInsider aims to serve as a broader airport lounge discovery and booking guide platform rather than simply a card-benefit checker. Travellers can use the platform to check complimentary lounge eligibility, book lounge access, explore available airport lounges and discover lounge amenities before their journey.

This VISA/Mastercard lounge access checker covers lounges across approximately 160 airports in India, including lounges located across different terminals. This terminal-level information can be particularly useful for travellers who may otherwise have difficulty determining which lounge is accessible from their departure terminal.

By bringing lounge information, card eligibility and booking options together, LoungeInsider aims to create a more convenient experience for passengers who want to make their airport wait more comfortable.

Early Response from Travellers

Within just 20 days of its launch, LoungeInsider has already attracted the attention of more than 10,000 travellers worldwide. The early response reflects growing interest among air travellers in understanding and making better use of airport lounge benefits available through their credit and debit cards.

As the number of air travellers continues to grow and airport lounge access becomes an increasingly valued part of the overall travel experience, free lounge access checker like

LoungeInsider that simplify the discovery and use of these benefits could play an important role in making premium travel conveniences more accessible.

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