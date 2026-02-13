Love Aaj Kal: Pinky Promise Analyses 10,000 Conversations on Women and Pleasure

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Pinky Promise, the world's first AI and ML powered clinic for women's sexual and reproductive health, has released findings from Love Aaj Kal, an analysis of over 10,000 anonymised conversations between women across India and Pinky Promise gynaecologists in 2025.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, the analysis highlights clear patterns in how women are approaching pleasure and sexual self-understanding, based on real, private conversations.

Nearly 64 percent of users were between 18 and 23 years of age, with the average age at 23. Users ranged up to 37 years. The conversations span over 500 metros, towns and talukas across India. While Delhi and Mumbai contributed significant volume, more than 60 percent of queries originated from Tier 2 cities and smaller towns, including regions in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pleasure-related discussions formed a significant portion of the dataset, with nearly 4,800 conversations centred on sexual self-understanding. More than half of these focused on self-pleasure. Women sought clarity around sensation, sensitivity and whether their experiences were typical.

Over 30 percent of pleasure-related queries involved pain, irritation or soreness. Rather than ignoring discomfort, users sought clarification and reassurance. Conversations referencing personal massagers and similar devices, which accounted for approximately 3 percent of pleasure discussions, focused primarily on safety, irritation and long-term impact.

Partner-related questions were also prominent. Many referenced boyfriends or casual partners across metros and smaller towns. These conversations focused on comfort, communication and mutual understanding, reflecting women taking initiative in navigating intimacy within their relationships.

Commenting on the findings, Divya, CEO & Co-founder of Pinky Promise, said "What stands out in these conversations is how clearly women are articulating their experiences. They are asking specific questions about sensation, comfort and communication. When privacy is assured, the conversations become more direct and more informed. The engagement across cities and smaller towns shows that women are ready to explore these topics when they have access to safe spaces."

A 22-year-old participant from a Tier 2 city, who requested anonymity, shared:

"Being able to ask questions privately made a big difference. It helped me understand what I was feeling and approach it with more confidence."

Key Observations from Love Aaj Kal

- Women are initiating conversations about pleasure earlier in their sexual lives.

- Self-pleasure is widely discussed across metros and smaller towns.

- Discomfort prompts clarification rather than silence.

- Communication within relationships is a recurring theme.

-.Anonymity encourages more direct and specific questions.

Founded to improve access to reliable and confidential healthcare, Pinky Promise enables private digital consultations with qualified gynaecologists focused on women's sexual and reproductive health. The platform supports informed, judgement-free conversations, making it easier for women across India to seek clarity about pleasure and intimacy.

About Pinky Promise

Pinky Promise is India's first AI-enabled women's digital clinic offering chat-first gynaecological care through a mobile app. Available 24x7 in Hinglish and English, the platform enables women to consult qualified gynaecologists, receive prescriptions, and access ongoing care at an affordable starting price of ₹99. Since launch, Pinky Promise has served over 350,000 women across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)