Love in the Layers: HUFT’s Winter Collection Is Here to Make Life Magical for Pets and Their People

New Delhi, November 2025: India’s gearing up for a colder winter, and the change is already in the air. From your dog’s misty breath during early morning walks, your cat curled up by the window soaking the sunlight, or the sound of sweaters being pulled from the cupboard, everything feels a little crisper, a little cosier, and a lot more magical. For pet parents, these are the moments that define the season. This year, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) invites families to turn those simple moments into cherished memories with its new Make It Magical Winter Collection, designed to celebrate everything we love about this season, and everyone we share it with.

Built around the idea that winter isn’t just a season, but a stage for everyday magic, the collection brings together comfort, care, and a touch of wonder. Think lightweight sweatshirts, perfect for those crisp morning garden walks, soft knit sweaters for lazy chai-time snuggles, padded jackets for the four-legged adventurers who insist on one more round through the park, and then slowly doze off on comfy, snug, dog beds and blankets.

Every piece in the range has been thoughtfully designed to fit Indian dogs and cats’ real winter routines, so pets can move easily, stay warm, and look effortlessly stylish through it all.

“This winter, we wanted to create a design-forward collection where style meets comfort. Every piece is thoughtfully crafted to keep pets cosy, with a variety of fits to suit every pet parent’s preference, from high or low necklines and sleeveless to full-sleeve sweaters, to sweatshirts with or without hoods.

Our jackets offer optimal coverage without restricting movement, perfected with adjustable straps and zip guards for added safety. For winter snuggles, we’ve designed ultra-soft blankets, beds with raised edges, and cushioned mats made with pet-friendly fabrics that balance warmth, breathability, and comfort,” says Geetanjali Rastogi, Creative Director, Heads Up For Tails.

Beyond clothing, the Make It Magical line extends into a world of soft-touch comfort with plush beds, velvet mats, and fleece-lined blankets, turning every nap into a little luxury. From curling up under the heater during family cricket matches to dozing through a Sunday picnic, each design reflects HUFT’s signature balance of style, warmth, and pet-first design thinking.

“Winter has this quiet beauty that’s best experienced together, like the walks, the cuddles, the little rituals that make life feel warmer,” says Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails. “We wanted this collection to capture that feeling, to help pet parents create those everyday moments of magic. Because winter isn’t just about the cold, it’s about connection, love, and all the ways our pets make the season come alive.” With Make It Magical, each piece, whether it’s a sweatshirt, sweater, or blanket, becomes a small way to say, I see you, I love you, stay warm. Because when it comes to our pets, the most magical winter moments aren’t found, they’re made together.

To view the new Winter 25’ Make it Magical collection by Heads Up For Tails, download the catalogue here.

