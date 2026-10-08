Löviselle LEAP Advances Across Singapore and Malaysia: Building a Regional Platform for Bio-Active Regeneration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the inaugural LEAP at a leading Singapore Medical Academy, Löviselle convened the first Malaysian LEAP at the Medical Academy of Malaysia. Over two days, more than 60 local physicians gathered around the theme "Beyond Stimulation, True Regeneration" for academic exchange from scientific rationale to hands-on practice. Together, the Singapore and Malaysia editions mark the first two stops of Löviselle's LEAP journey in Southeast Asia — connecting scientific rationale, clinical thinking and practical experience through a growing regional academic platform.

Academic Rigor: From Mechanism to Practice

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Building on proven program frameworks, the Malaysia program was fully run by Löviselle's in-house team — from curriculum design and faculty selection to hands-on training — keeping academic quality and physician experience top priorities.

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Dr. Ding Huilin from Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital presented the foundational science, articulating the essential differences between LaSynPro® Bio-Active Regeneration technology and conventional biostimulators. True regeneration, she emphasized, does not rely on passive foreign-body reaction to trigger collagen production; instead, it activates the tissue's intrinsic repair capacity for more natural, controllable, and durable outcomes.

At the Singapore LEAP, Dr. Yang Xi, Technical Director of Shanghai Zhimei Medical Clinic, then translated science into clinical practice. Through extensive real cases, she shared Löviselle treatment protocol design and injection techniques — stressing that excellent results are not a matter of stacking materials, but of precisely matching tissue layers, product characteristics, and aesthetic goals. Her detailed, experience-rich guidance brought abstract techniques directly into each physician's hands.

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Consensus Building: Natural Aesthetics Meet Next Generation PLLA

Across the two programs, physicians widely noted the clear generational advantage of Löviselle's Next Generation PLLA technology over conventional PLLA products — a difference rooted in tissue self-remodeling rather than mere stimulation response. A recurring aesthetic insight also emerged: today's patients are returning to "natural" anti-aging, seeking a refreshed version of themselves rather than dramatic contour changes — fully aligned with Löviselle's "A Better Version of Yourself" philosophy.

Next Steps: Expanding the Academic Network

From Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, LEAP is developing into a connected regional academic platform. Guided by the core philosophy of "Beyond Stimulation, True Regeneration," Löviselle will continue investing in systematic academic programs across Malaysia and broader Southeast Asia — including advanced training, case workshops, and international faculty exchanges — building a lasting clinical community rooted in Bio-Active Regeneration.

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