Low, stable inflation key to growth: RBI

PTI

Mumbai, May 17

Improving infrastructure, ensuring low and stable inflation, and maintaining macroeconomic stability are critical for spurring growth, according to an article published in the RBI Bulletin on Tuesday.

The article titled ‘State of the Economy’ notes that the Indian economy consolidated its recovery, with most constituents surpassing pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Heightened global risks stemming from weakening growth, elevated inflation, supply disruptions and financial market volatility stemming from synchronised monetary tightening pose near-term challenges. “India faces challenges in building from the scars of the pandemic through larger investments in health and productivity of the human capital,” the article said.