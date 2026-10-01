BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1: LOWCODEMINDS, a global leader in AI-led enterprise process orchestration and Knowledge Work Automation, has been recognized among India’s Top 50 Best Mid-size Workplaces for Women 2026 by Great Place To Work® India. The recognition is part of Great Place To Work® India’s 2026 study, reflecting the voices of more than 48 lakh employees across 1,800+ organizations.

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For LOWCODEMINDS, the recognition is especially meaningful because women make up more than 40% of its workforce. Across technology, consulting, delivery, operations and leadership, women are bringing ideas to life, solving complex challenges, taking on important responsibilities and contributing to the company’s growth. The recognition also reflects LOWCODEMINDS’ continued focus on building a #PeopleFirst workplace where people are heard, supported, trusted and given opportunities to grow.

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Sri Mookiah, Founder & CEO, LOWCODEMINDS, said, “Some of the women at LOWCODEMINDS have been with us through different stages of our journey, growing from individual contributors into architects, managers and leaders who are now shaping critical work for global enterprises. That makes this recognition especially meaningful to me.

We have always believed that great careers are built in a culture of trust and respect, where women have the flexibility to balance different priorities, the opportunity to grow, and the support to lead. I’m incredibly proud of what the women of LOWCODEMINDS have accomplished, and even more excited about the role they will play in shaping our future.”

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As LOWCODEMINDS has grown, the focus has been on carrying its founding principles forward while creating equitable opportunities for people to contribute, grow and take on greater responsibility.

Venkat Raghavan M, Chief Operating Officer, LOWCODEMINDS, said, “Gender diversity has been part of LOWCODEMINDS from the very beginning. It was never something we set out to address later as we grew. We wanted to build a company where opportunities were open to the right people and where everyone had the space to contribute and grow. It is encouraging to see that foundation reflected in how our organization has evolved. This recognition is an important milestone, but what matters most is continuing to strengthen that culture as we grow.”

That opportunity is also visible in the work women are leading across LOWCODEMINDS’ customer delivery organization.

Alagappan Arunachalam, Chief Delivery Officer, LOWCODEMINDS, said, “When I look across our delivery organization today, women are leading projects, teams and critical areas of work across different domains and technologies. Many of them are also working directly with our customers, taking ownership of complex enterprise transformation programs and building teams around them. For me, that is what progress looks like. It is not only about representation, but about women having the opportunity to lead, make decisions and be accountable for outcomes that matter to our customers and to LOWCODEMINDS.”

For LOWCODEMINDS, #PeopleFirst has remained a consistent part of how the company thinks about its culture and the experience it wants to create as it grows.

Balasanjeevi Balasubramaniam, Chief Marketing Officer, LOWCODEMINDS, said, “The strongest proof of a culture is not what a company says about itself, but what people experience when they come to work every day. This recognition makes that experience visible, while also giving us a benchmark to keep improving from.”

Another Milestone in LOWCODEMINDS’ #PeopleFirst Journey

The recognition among India’s Top 50 Best Mid-size Workplaces for Women 2026 follows another significant workplace milestone for LOWCODEMINDS.

Earlier this year, LOWCODEMINDS was recognized among India’s Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026 by Great Place To Work® India. The company has also been Great Place To Work Certified™ for two consecutive years, reflecting its continued focus on building and sustaining a high-trust workplace as the organization grows.

Together, these recognitions reflect the culture LOWCODEMINDS continues to build as it grows globally, one where business growth and individual growth go hand in hand.

As LOWCODEMINDS expands its capabilities in AI-led enterprise process orchestration and Knowledge Work Automation, the company remains focused on strengthening the same #PeopleFirst foundation, creating an environment where people can do meaningful work, develop their capabilities and have the opportunity to do their best work.

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