fidivio connects loyalty operations with enterprise finance to strengthen financial control and improve program economics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc., a global leader in enterprise loyalty technology, and On Point Loyalty, a leading consulting firm specializing in loyalty strategy and finance, today launched fidivio, a purpose-built SaaS platform for the financial management of loyalty programs. Jointly developed by the two companies, fidivio combines IFRS-compliant loyalty accounting, financial planning and analysis, and fidi, an AI-powered financial assistant.

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"Enterprises are asking loyalty to contribute more to growth, and that requires greater discipline in how they invest in and manage their programs," said Shyam Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Loyalty Juggernaut. "With fidivio, we are extending our commitment to helping brands turn loyalty into an enterprise growth engine. Our ambition is to give finance and loyalty leaders the financial confidence to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining control over program economics."

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"Loyalty programs have evolved into substantial financial businesses, yet their financial management often remains fragmented across systems and spreadsheets," said Evert de Boer, CEO of fidivio. "This limits executives' visibility into performance and their ability to assess the financial consequences of program changes. We built fidivio to address that gap, embedding specialist financial models and methodologies into everyday accounting and planning. fidi AI makes that expertise more accessible, helping teams understand the drivers behind financial outcomes, evaluate scenarios, and make more informed decisions."

fidivio combines Loyalty Juggernaut's enterprise technology expertise and experience powering loyalty programs for iconic global brands including Emirates, Liverpool, WestJet, Global Hotel Alliance, Shoppers Stop and Deutsche Telekom through its flagship GRAVTY® platform with On Point Loyalty's specialized expertise in loyalty economics, financial modeling and program valuation, drawing on experience advising more than 40 airlines worldwide.

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The platform provides three connected capabilities:

• IFRS-compliant loyalty accounting: Automates deferred-revenue and program-liability calculations, with configurable accounting assumptions, financial statements and reconciliation outputs.

• Financial planning and analysis: Connects program performance with budgets and forecasts. Teams can model scenarios for issuance, redemption and breakage, evaluate financial sensitivities and identify the actions needed to achieve specific financial targets.

• fidi AI: Enables users to investigate trends and financial variances through natural-language questions, generate tailored reports and dashboards, and explore financial scenarios using authorized program data.

fidivio runs on AWS and comes pre-integrated with GRAVTY®, connecting loyalty operations directly with financial accounting, forecasting and scenario planning. This integration gives finance and loyalty teams a shared view of program activity and its financial impact. fidivio also supports integration with other loyalty management and enterprise finance systems, serving programs across industries and operating models, including in-house programs, profit centers and standalone loyalty businesses.

fidivio is already in production at Nexxia, a Mexico-based loyalty and data solutions company serving brands across Latin America, bringing the platform's capabilities into a live enterprise environment.

"As our loyalty business grows, we need accounting processes and financial controls that can grow with it," said Liliana Galeano Pardo, Chief Financial Officer of Nexxia. "fidivio helps us maintain a consistent view of deferred revenue and program liabilities, with reporting that supports reconciliation and financial oversight. It gives our team a stronger foundation for managing the obligations associated with our programs."

"Well-designed loyalty programs create lasting value for customers and businesses alike, combining meaningful customer engagement with strong financial performance," said Roberto Muñoz Guillen, Co-Founder and CEO of Nexxia. "At Nexxia, we are building world-class enterprise loyalty programs that demand the same level of sophistication in financial management. The implementation of fidivio strengthens our ability to understand the economic impact of our decisions and allows us to continue scaling with greater visibility, discipline, and confidence."

About fidivio

Jointly developed by Loyalty Juggernaut and On Point Loyalty, fidivio is an enterprise-grade, cloud-native platform serving finance, loyalty, and executive teams responsible for the financial performance of loyalty programs. Combining specialized financial expertise with purpose-built technology, fidivio enables enterprises to manage their loyalty programs as financial businesses with greater clarity and control over their financial performance. Learn more at www.fidivio.com.

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Loyalty Juggernaut is a global leader in enterprise loyalty technology. Its flagship AI-native platform, GRAVTY®, powers over 80 programs across airlines, retail, hospitality, telecommunications and financial services. GRAVTY® helps brands turn loyalty into an enterprise growth engine through deeper customer engagement, expanded partner ecosystems and stronger program economics. The platform brings together agentic capabilities, U.S.-patented AI and ISO/IEC 42001-certified AI governance, enabling brands to individualize offers for millions of members within minutes and detect fraud as it happens. Loyalty Juggernaut was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025. Learn more at www.lji.io.

About On Point Loyalty

On Point Loyalty is a global advisory firm specializing in loyalty strategy, program economics, financial modeling and valuation. The firm helps organizations design, manage and optimize loyalty programs to maximize their contribution to enterprise value. It publishes the Top 100 Most Valuable Airline Loyalty Programs report, whose 2026 edition analyzes more than 170 airlines. Its experts have authored books on loyalty strategy and currency economics, with research published in Harvard Business Review. Learn more at www.onpointloyalty.com.

Media Contact: media@lji.io

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