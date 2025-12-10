Loyalty Juggernaut Ushers in a New Era of Modern Loyalty Tech: Recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™ for Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025

Elevating loyalty to ignite measurable growth through AI-powered decisioning, smarter engagement, and ecosystem monetization.

Advertisement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Juggernaut (LJI), the company behind GRAVTY®, the world's first cloud-native, patented, enterprise loyalty platform, announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Platforms, Q4 2025. This recognition marks a major milestone for LJI in its very first Wave evaluation, underscoring the company's rapid ascent as a disruptive technology leader in the global loyalty market.

Advertisement

According to the report, "customers praise Loyalty Juggernaut's reliability and strong partnership mindset," reflecting the company's commitment to customer success. Forrester recognizes that "LJI is a strong choice for multinational brands that require support for coalition or multi-partner programs with advanced international privacy controls and compliance." This aligns strongly with LJI's traction in powering next-generation loyalty ecosystems for large enterprises operating across multiple markets, industries, and regulatory landscapes.

Advertisement

"We are incredibly proud of our team and deeply grateful to our clients, whose vision and trust inspire us every day to push the boundaries of what's possible with technology. There has never been a more exciting time to innovate, transform and unlock growth through modern loyalty," said Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut.

For years, brands have been constrained by a no-win choice: slow, expensive legacy platforms that limit innovation or light retail solutions incapable of managing global scale. GRAVTY® eliminates that trade-off through AI-powered decisioning, agentic and autonomous orchestration, real-time engagement, and ecosystem monetization.

Advertisement

"WestJet has been on a multi-year journey to completely re-architect WestJet Rewards, from a flight-centric program to a full points-and-status ecosystem with milestone awards, a modern eStore, and a much broader partner network," said Steve McClelland, Vice President, Loyalty and Strategic Partnerships, WestJet. "GRAVTY® is the platform driving this vast transformation while enabling seamless experiences for our passengers. We are proud of our partnership with Loyalty Juggernaut and congratulate the team on their strong placement in the Wave."

Brands choose GRAVTY® for its unmatched value: real-time personalization at scale, advanced data intelligence, global compliance, top-rated support, and a rapid, award-winning innovation cadence that enables enterprises to compete and grow.

"Our clients don't want a vendor; they want a force multiplier," said David Andreadakis, CCO of Loyalty Juggernaut. "Whether operating a multinational program, a partner-rich, lifestyle ecosystem, or running loyalty as a strategic business, GRAVTY® delivers the enterprise-grade orchestration that retail-only platforms cannot handle and the agility that legacy platforms cannot match. We aren't just a platform; we are the operating system for the modern loyalty economy."

Media Contact: media@lji.io

Request a demo or download the report: www.lji.io

About Loyalty Juggernaut

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Loyalty Juggernaut, Inc. powers the next generation of enterprise loyalty. LJI powers iconic loyalty ecosystems globally across airlines, hospitality, retail, CPG, telecom and banking. Clients include WestJet, Emirates, Viva Aerobus, Global Hotel Alliance, Liverpool, and Deutsche Telekom.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)