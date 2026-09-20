LPG Aadhaar e-KYC: October 1 deadline for subsidised refills, what consumers need to know

Consumers of domestic cooking gas in India must complete biometric Aadhaar authentication by October 1, 2026, to continue purchasing refills at subsidised prices, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Ministry implemented this requirement to ensure that state subsidy distribution is accurately directed and that leakage is minimised by associating each connection with a verified person.

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Official records indicate that 27.43 crore active domestic LPG users, accounting for 89.9 per cent of the national total, had completed their verification by September 19. Families that have completed this process do not need to take any additional action.

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Why is biometric verification mandatory?

The Central Government had previously postponed the authentication deadline multiple times, extending it from June 30 to July 31, August 7, August 15, August 23, August 31, September 7 and ultimately September 14, before establishing the definitive cut-off of October 1.

Starting October 1, a strict administrative divide will be implemented between subsidised cylinders and supplies priced at market rates. Public sector oil marketing companies have functioned under significant financial strain.

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The government compensated state-run firms with Rs 22,000 crore for domestic LPG under-recoveries in 2022-23, plus Rs 30,000 crore for both the 2025-26 and 2026-27 fiscal years.

Despite this funding, total accumulated under-recoveries at state-owned oil firms surpassed Rs 62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026.

Eligible households wanting to retain access to regulated retail prices must complete biometric authentication before booking the next cylinder.

How to complete face authentication on your mobile

Consumers do not need to go to an office for verification. The entire procedure is free of charge and can be completed at home using a mobile device. Users may begin by scanning the official QR code or visiting the official e-KYC portal www.pmuy.gov.in/e-kyc.html.

For digital verification, two applications need to be downloaded on a smartphone: the mobile app of the respective oil marketing company and the authorised Aadhaar FaceRD application.

After both applications are installed, launch your provider's app and follow the e-KYC instructions displayed on the screen. The application will use Aadhaar FaceRD to scan your face and confirm your identity.

The digital facial recognition process depends on mobile applications specific to Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL.

Verification can additionally be carried out through local distributors or delivery agents. Those seeking assistance can contact the toll-free LPG helpline at 1800 2333 555.

Rules for Ujjwala beneficiaries and non-subsidised gas users

Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and those using non-subsidised gas must undergo biometric Aadhaar verification annually to qualify for the Rs 300 subsidy on their eighth and ninth refills.

Refilling supplies will continue even if verification is postponed. For PMUY households, the specific subsidy lasts until the seventh refill and then pauses, but any unpaid subsidy amounts are approved once e-KYC is finalised before the financial year concludes. PMUY beneficiaries who verify once within a financial year are not required to do so again in that year.

Gas supplies will continue for consumers not part of the Ujjwala scheme. Nonetheless, consumers opting out of biometric authentication, or those unable to participate, will obtain cylinders at the full market price without any subsidy.

Consumers without subsidies need to indicate their selection using the company's digital platforms, such as websites, mobile applications, WhatsApp chatbots or IVRS systems. Subject to local stock availability, users not receiving subsidies may choose between 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders.