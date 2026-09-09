LPG distributors announces protest at Jantar Mantar on October 26

The LPG Distributors’ Association of India has announced a major protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 26, 2026, to raise their concerns over what it described as increasing government pressure on the LPG distribution business and policies promoting Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections through private players instead of public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Distributors allege that the government is encouraging PNG connections while putting pressure on customers to surrender their LPG connections. The association has expressed concern that such measures could adversely affect the LPG distribution business.

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Gurpal Singh Mann, National Vice-President of the association, said that one of the major concerns among distributors is the government’s promotion of PNG connections. He said customers could have to pay around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 as installation charges for PNG connections, which would be an additional burden on them.

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“PNG should not be implemented forcefully,” Mann said, adding that dependence on a single fuel system could eventually lead to a monopoly and higher prices in the future. It will abolish the easy available LPG system.

He also expressed concern that LPG distributors could face an increase in the number of empty cylinders if more customers shift to PNG. He said this could also lead to the wastage of national resources, including infrastructure at LPG plants across the country, which has around 33 crore consumers.

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“Recently, the Union government had spent around Rs 45000 crore on PM Ujwala yojana and with the forcefully shifting on PNG will lead to wastage of this money,” he said, adding that shifting consumers to PNG will also lead to unemployment of those who are involved in LPG plants as well as transportation and distributions.

The distributors have also raised the issue of commission, claiming that it has not been increased for several years. They have further alleged that distributors are not being provided any payment or financial support for carrying out e-KYC of LPG customers.

Mann also highlighted that around 50 per cent of LPG distributors are either war widows, family members of freedom fighters, disabled soldiers, war heroes or belong to other such categories. He said they were given distributorships as an award or recognition for their service to the nation. However, he said that steps to forcefully withdraw LPG connections would not only take away their source of livelihood but would also be an insult to the contributions of these people.

The association has appealed to LPG distributors across the country to come together under one platform and participate in the proposed protest.

“The October 26 gathering at Jantar Mantar will be a major movement to highlight the demands and concerns of LPG distributors before the government,” said another distributor. He said the issue gained attention after the West Asia conflict, as both PNG and LPG are imported.

“We demand that PNG should not be implemented forcefully,” he added.