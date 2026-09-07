LPG refill booking interval cut from 45 to 25 days, says Union MoS Suresh Gopi

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Centre has reduced the booking interval for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refills from 45 days to 25 days, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said on Monday. The revised 25-day booking interval will apply uniformly to LPG consumers in both urban and rural areas.

Gopi shared a copy of the Petroleum Ministry’s letter to the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

“I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to say that, during the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in February, 2026, the Ministry, vide PIB Press Release dated 12.03.2026, had prescribed timelines for booking of LPG refills, i.e. 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas as a temporary demand management measure,” the letter reads.

Advertisement

As per the letter, the refill booking interval had been revised amid pressure on LPG supplies following the conflict in the Middle East.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1610890367072641&set=a.475629870598702&type=3&ref=embed_post

Advertisement

“In view of the present LPG supply position and the considerable reduction in refill backlogs as compared to the situation prevailing at the time of introduction of the demand-management measures, the Ministry has decided to revise the existing refill booking interval and prescribe an inter-refill booking gap of 25 days uniformly for all Domestic LPG consumers, including those in rural areas,” the letter said.

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas directed State-run oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — to uniformly implement a 25-day inter-refill booking interval for domestic LPG consumers in both urban and rural areas, with immediate effect.

“OMCs are advised to take necessary action for implementation of the revised inter-refill booking interval of 25 days uniformly across urban and rural areas, with immediate effect. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the letter said.

Earlier, the government had set maximum LPG production targets for 24 refinery and upstream oil companies, with a combined production capacity of 63.81 thousand metric tonnes per day (KTPD), in a bid to bolster domestic cooking-gas supplies and enhance resilience against potential supply disruptions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)