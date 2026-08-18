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New Delhi [India], August 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent announcement of a nationwide free online coaching initiative for competitive examinations has sparked renewed conversations about making quality education accessible to students, regardless of their financial background.

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To support this noble cause, Law Prep Tutorial Founder, Sagar Joshi, has announced that LPT will provide free coaching and study materials to students who cannot afford quality preparation resources. Students belonging to the EBC & BPL category or having a poor background will get free coaching by LPT Edtech. Along with free coaching, eligible students will receive a comprehensive preparation package comprising 50+ books, 12+ magazines, 100+ mock tests and other printed study materials.

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This move reflects LPT's broader philosophy that financial circumstances should not determine a student's opportunity to pursue their academic and career ambitions.

Giving access to experienced faculty, structured study material, regular guidance and quality practice to thousands of deserving aspirants can make a significant difference. By extending these resources to students who may otherwise struggle to afford coaching, LPT aims to help bridge the gap between aspiration and opportunity.

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LPT's Commitment to Education and Student Empowerment

For LPT, the initiative is not simply about providing free classes. It represents a larger belief in education as a means of social and economic upliftment.

Over the years, the organisation has built its presence around helping students crack highly competitive examinations through structured preparation, mentorship and academic resources. Its latest initiative seeks to take that philosophy a step further by reaching students for whom the cost of coaching can become a barrier before their preparation even begins.

"Talent should never be limited by financial circumstances. If a student has the determination to learn and build a better future, the lack of resources should not stop them," is the spirit behind Sagar Joshi's announcement.

Online CLAT coaching can potentially allow students from smaller towns, rural areas and financially constrained families to access teachers and learning resources without the additional cost of relocating to major education hubs.

A Collective Responsibility Towards the Student Community

PM Modi's announcement has put affordable competitive-exam preparation at the centre of the national conversation. LPT's decision adds a meaningful contribution from the private education sector to this larger objective. By offering free coaching and study resources to needy students, the organisation hopes to contribute to an ecosystem where educational opportunity is determined increasingly by ability, dedication and perseverance rather than affordability.

The initiative reinforces a message that has remained central to LPT's educational philosophy: education can change the trajectory of a student's life, and creating access to that education can create change far beyond the classroom.

As India moves toward a more digitally connected education ecosystem, initiatives like these can play an important role in ensuring the country's ambitious young learners are not left behind because of financial limitations.

For LPT, the latest announcement is therefore more than a corporate initiative. It is a continuation of its commitment to empowering students through education and helping deserving aspirants turn their potential into opportunity.

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