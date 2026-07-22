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Home / Business / LPT EdTech Books INR.51 Crore in Q1 FY27

LPT EdTech Books INR.51 Crore in Q1 FY27

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ANI
Updated At : 06:33 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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New Delhi [India], July 22: LPT EdTech Pvt. Ltd., a leading name in law and management entrance preparation, today announced their business performance for the first quarter of FY27, reporting significant growth across revenue, student enrollments, and franchise expansion. The company recorded booked revenue of ₹51 crore in Q1 FY27, up from ₹22 crore in the quarter last year, reflecting a 2.3X growth.

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The received revenue grew from ₹12.5 crore to ₹25.10 crore. CLAT UG witnessed nearly 2.5X growth with by higher enrollments and stronger student retention, while IPMAT recorded doubled growth. The company's franchise centres also delivered great performance, with most partners registering nearly 2X growth within their first quarter of operations.

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In addition, LPT EdTech plans to expand its presence nationally by launching 20 new centres across 15 cities by Q3 FY27. The company has continued to invest in faculty training, upgraded study material, mock tests, and student support services, while further integrating its online and offline learning platforms to deliver a seamless learning experience. Looking ahead, LPT aims to accelerate growth across CLAT, CLAT PG, and IPMAT, while expanding its franchise network and reinforcing its commitment to quality education nationwide.

Commenting on the performance, Sagar Joshi, Founder, LPT EdTech Pvt. Ltd., said,

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"Our performance in Q1 FY27 demonstrates the continued confidence students and their parents have in us. Our efforts have been towards upgrading our teaching methodologies, academic systems, and expansion. We will continue to report our numbers transparently and invest in building an institution that delivers lasting outcomes, not just rapid growth."

With a strong presence in law and management entrance preparation, LPT EdTech Pvt. Ltd. has established itself as a trusted name for students aspiring to crack competitive examinations such as CLAT, CLAT PG, and IPMAT. Building on its strong Q1 FY27 performance, the company remains focused on expanding access to quality education, strengthening its academic ecosystem, and driving sustainable growth across India while also distinguishing itself by reporting both booked and received revenue, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and responsible growth

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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