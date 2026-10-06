LPU Moves Up to 4th in India in THE World University Rankings 2027

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: Lovely Professional University (LPU) has strengthened its position in the global higher education landscape, rising to the 4th position among Indian universities and moving into the 501–550 global rank in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027. The latest ranking marks an improvement from LPU’s 501–600 global rank and 5th position in India in 2026, placing the university among the leading Indian institutions featured in the latest global assessment.

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The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 is the most extensive edition of the ranking so far, covering 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories. India has emerged as the most represented country in Asia for the second consecutive year, with 143 universities featuring in the rankings, 15 more than the previous year. Times Higher Education evaluates research intensive universities across areas including teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry.

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LPU’s latest performance is particularly notable for its research indicators. The university has been ranked 1st among private universities in India for Research Environment, while securing 4th position in India and 161st globally for Research Quality. Its performance in International Outlook has also continued to strengthen, reflecting the university’s expanding global academic and research engagement.

In the 2027 rankings, LPU is placed ahead of several long established public and technical institutions, including Banaras Hindu University (551–600), IIT Indore (651–700), IIT Patna (701–800), IIIT Hyderabad (701–800), Jawaharlal Nehru University (701–800), Panjab University (701–800), University of Delhi (701–800), IIT Gandhinagar (801–1000), IIT Mandi (801–1000), University of Hyderabad (801–1000), Delhi Technological University (1001–1200) and IIT Ropar (1001–1200) & many NITs. LPU is also placed ahead of several established private universities in the latest global bands.

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Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, said, “This recognition by Times Higher Education reinforces our commitment to continuously evolve and offer students opportunities relevant to a rapidly changing world, while completing 25 years marks a significant milestone in our journey of building a university that prepares students for the world beyond the classrooms. Our focus has always been to create an ecosystem where academics, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, industry exposure and sports can develop together.”

LPU’s EduRevolution philosophy is designed to move education beyond conventional classroom learning by integrating practical exposure, emerging technologies, innovation and real world experiences into the student journey. The university’s Earn While You Learn approach further encourages students to gain practical experience and explore opportunities to earn while pursuing their education.

LPU’s student ecosystem also extends to high performance sports, with students making their presence felt at national and international competitions. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, 24 LPU students represented India, while at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, 58 LPU students represented the country across 15 sporting formats. The contingent included athletes from shooting, hockey, wrestling, rowing, archery, boxing, athletics, canoeing and kayaking, weightlifting and other disciplines.

Several LPU student athletes have also reached the podium at the ongoing Asian Games, with medal winning performances coming across disciplines including shooting, weightlifting and rowing. 9 medals have been secured by LPU student athletes at the Games, adding another dimension to the university’s emphasis on enabling students to pursue competitive sport alongside higher education.

This latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings performance adds another milestone to LPU’s evolution from a higher education institution into a multidisciplinary ecosystem bringing together research, academics, innovation, entrepreneurship, industry exposure and sporting excellence. Its movement into the 501–550 global rank and 4th position in India in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027 marks the latest chapter in that journey.

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