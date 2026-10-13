LSBF India and Trans Neuron Technologies Announce Strategic Collaboration to Strengthen Industry-Integrated Learning Through IBM ICE Credentials

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: LSBF Institute of Education (LSBF India) has announced a strategic collaboration with Trans Neuron Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (TNT), an IBM Trusted Business & Delivery Partner, to expand access to industry-aligned technology credentials and strengthen the connection between professional education and workplace requirements.

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Through this collaboration, LSBF India students will be able to pursue IBM Innovation Centre for Education (ICE) credentials across emerging technology domains including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Business Analytics, Cloud Computing, and AI applications in Healthcare and Marketing.

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The collaboration brings together a four-part learning journey: an LSBF Professional Certificate, an IBM ICE credential, applied project work and a structured Career Accelerator. By combining professional education with technology credentials and practical experience, the initiative aims to help students build relevant capabilities and demonstrate their application to industry challenges.

The Career Accelerator will offer students a choice of two tracks: Employability or Entrepreneurship. These pathways are designed to support different professional ambitions, helping learners connect their academic knowledge and project experience with opportunities in employment or business creation.

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The collaboration reflects LSBF India’s broader commitment to industry relevance, AI-integrated learning and employability. It brings together LSBF India’s focus on professional education and TNT’s experience in technology-enabled learning to help students prepare for the demands of an increasingly digital workplace.

Sunil Gideon, Senior Vice President, Commercial, LSBF Global & Country Director, India, said:

“This collaboration with Trans Neuron Technologies reflects what LSBF India stands for: education that is built with industry. By combining our professional certificates with IBM ICE credentials, applied projects and a structured Career Accelerator, we are giving learners a stronger foundation for their professional journey. Our focus is on helping learners develop relevant knowledge, demonstrate their capabilities and build the confidence to apply them. The Employability and Entrepreneurship tracks extend that commitment by supporting the different ambitions students bring to their education.”

Shivam Sharma, Founder & CEO, Trans Neuron Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said:

“Trans Neuron Technologies was built on the conviction that industry and education must work as a connected ecosystem. LSBF India shares that conviction. Through this collaboration, we are bringing together IBM ICE credentials, professional education and applied projects within a structured learning journey. The Career Accelerator adds a practical dimension, helping students connect their technical capabilities with their ambitions in employment or entrepreneurship. Together, we aim to create meaningful pathways from learning to professional application.”

ABOUT THE ORGANISATIONS

LSBF Institute of Education

LSBF Institute of Education (LSBF India) is the Indian arm of London School of Business & Finance in Singapore, which was established in 2011 and is a member of the Global University Systems (GUS) network. With an education presence across Singapore and Malaysia, LSBF offers industry-focused programmes at diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate levels and has served over 36,000 students. LSBF India delivers professional programmes and certification courses for students and working professionals, combining industry-focused education, practical learning and career preparation across business, finance and emerging technology disciplines.

Trans Neuron Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Trans Neuron Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (TNT) is an IT and education technology company with operations across five countries, including direct offices in Malaysia and Singapore. An IBM Trusted Business & Delivery Partner, TNT connects education, skills and employment through technology-enabled learning and industry-aligned programmes. It serves as the technology partner for the Skill India and Apprenticeship India platforms under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Its platform supports over 30 million learners, 50,000 skilling centres, more than 100 university partners and over 70,000 employers globally.

For more information:

Website: www.lsbfindia.org

Social Handles: @lsbfindia | Instagram · @lsbf-education | LinkedIn · @LSBFIndia | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT

Mahima Sabharwal

LSBF Institute of Education

info@lsbfindia.org

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