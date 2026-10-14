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Home / Business / LSEG partners with NVIDIA to accelerate processing, analysis of financial market data

LSEG partners with NVIDIA to accelerate processing, analysis of financial market data

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ANI
Updated At : 04:21 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The London Stock Exchange Group (LESG) has announced partnership with chipmaker NVIDIA to help financial institutions  process ‌and analyse large volumes of LSEG Tick History data faster.

LSEG Tick History is a global archive of intraday financial market data, containing 110 trillion rows of data covering 100 million financial instruments across more than 580 exchanges, trading venues and contributors over the past 30 years.

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According to the release, LSEG will use NVIDIA's cuDF, an open-source data processing toolkit under NVIDIA CUDA-X, to accelerate data analysis using NVIDIA GPUs.

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“This is achieved without creating another full copy of the underlying dataset while also preserving the licences, permissions and controls that govern access,” LESG said.

As per the release, the partnership will support quantitative research and strategy testing by allowing financial institutions to analyse longer historical periods, more trading venues and different market conditions without compromising data quality or detail.

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Additionally, it will strengthen execution and market analysis by enabling users to reconstruct historical order books, examine past market conditions and assess pricing, liquidity and trade execution quality in greater detail.

Additionally, the collaboration will support risk analysis, historical market simulations and AI-driven research, allowing customers to apply their own analytical and AI models to LSEG's data while maintaining existing access controls.

Ron Lefferts, Co-Head of Data & Analytics, LSEG, said, “This collaboration expands how customers can draw insight from LSEG’s trusted, governed Tick History. Customers want to work with detailed historical data at speed, without the burden and risk of creating another full copy. This helps firms analyse deeper histories closer to the point of decision, while keeping the permissions and controls they rely on fully intact.”

The release further highlighted that benchmark analysis showed years of LSEG Tick History data could be analysed in seconds using NVIDIA cuDF and Polars, potentially reducing processing time from hours to seconds.

Also, as equity trading moves towards near 24-hour operation, firms are moving away from legacy models that rely on market-close data loading and overnight analytics, it noted.

“In H1 2026, traffic over LSEG’s real-time network grew by 29% versus H1 2025, reaching a new peak of 26 million messages per second in June, while customer API requests for Tick History data increased by 48%,” the release said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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