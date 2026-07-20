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Home / Business / L&amp;T bags mega orders in metals and minerals business from public and private sector companies

L&T bags mega orders in metals and minerals business from public and private sector companies

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ANI
Updated At : 11:23 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its Metals & Minerals (M&M) business has secured multiple mega orders from leading domestic public and private sector metals and mining companies, reinforcing its leadership in delivering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions across the metals and minerals value chain.

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In a filing to the National Stock Exchange, the company said one of the orders has been received from a public sector company, India's largest iron ore producer, as part of its expansion programme to achieve 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of iron ore production capacity by 2030.

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It stated, "The Metals & Minerals (M&M) business vertical of L&T has secured multiple orders from leading domestic metals and mining companies."

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Under the contract, L&T has been awarded Package #BE-01C of the 18-MTPA Iron Ore Handling Plant in Chhattisgarh. The scope of work includes design and engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of a downhill conveyor system, screening plant, stockpile, yard equipment, Rapid Waggon Loading System (RWLS) and associated auxiliaries.

L&T has also secured an order from another public sector Navratna company for the expansion of its steel plant in West Bengal from 2.5 MTPA to 7.1 MTPA. The company will execute various Design & Build and Balance of Plant packages for the project.

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In addition, L&T has won an EPC order from a major private sector metals producer for a Zinc Processing Plant. The scope includes design and engineering, procurement, installation, commissioning and associated site services.

S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T, said: "This reaffirms L&T's enduring leadership in the minerals and metals EPC sector and reflects the deep trust customers place in our ability to deliver projects of exceptional scale and complexity. As India accelerates investments in augmenting its Metals & Minerals capacity to support long-term economic growth, L&T remains committed to partnering with the country's leading enterprises in developing world-class industrial infrastructure."

According to L&T's order classification, a mega order is valued between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore. The company, however, did not disclose the value of the individual contracts awarded under the latest announcement.

T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President & Head - Utilities & Metals, L&T, added: "These orders across the mining, ferrous and non-ferrous sectors reaffirm our customers' confidence in L&T's engineering expertise and project execution capabilities. They strengthen our position as a trusted partner in developing India's metals and minerals infrastructure. We remain committed to delivering the projects with the highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability".

At the time of reporting, shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at Rs 3,821 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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