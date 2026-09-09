L&T Finance Ltd. Partners with Pine Labs to Introduce Agentic Commerce and Payments on L&T Finance PLANET App

Collaboration powered by Pine Labs Payments Protocol (P3P) and the Grantex protocol begins with autonomous flight bookings, paving the way for AI-driven commerce

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

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L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in the country, announced a partnership with Pine Labs Ltd., a leading global payments technology company, to integrate Agentic Storefront into the L&T Finance PLANET App at the Global Fintech Fest 2026. This collaboration will enable agentic commerce by allowing AI agents to interact and execute transactions securely within a governed framework.

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L&T Finance and Pine Labs enable a new model of commerce on the L&T Finance PLANET App

The partnership commences with flight ticket bookings as the debut use case, elevating customer interaction beyond conversational chatbots to complete end-to-end, autonomous transaction fulfilment.

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Commenting on the development, Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive – Urban Unsecured Assets, Payments & Digital Partnerships, L&T Finance Ltd. said, “Our endeavor at L&T Finance has always been to leverage cutting-edge digital innovations to simplify financial and lifestyle journeys for our customers. Partnering with Pine Labs to introduce an Agentic Storefront on the L&T Finance PLANET App marks a major shift from conversational assistance to true transaction execution. By empowering customers with autonomous AI agents that operate securely within user-defined guardrails, we are building a hyper-personalised, effortless commerce & payments experience. Flight bookings are just the beginning; this architecture will scale to multiple merchant categories in the near future."

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Pine Labs Ltd., said, "We are entering a new era where commerce is increasingly driven by intent rather than clicks, searches, and manual decisions. For that shift to scale, trusted AI agents must be able to move from consumer intent to transaction execution securely and autonomously. With P3P and the Grantex protocol, Pine Labs is building the trust infrastructure that enables buyer and seller agents to transact securely and autonomously. Together with L&T Finance, we are enabling a new model of commerce on the L&T Finance PLANET App that combines the intelligence of AI with the trust and accountability consumers expect from financial institutions, helping establish the foundation for agent-to-agent commerce at scale."

Redefining Commerce & Payments with Autonomous AI Agents

The Agentic Storefront brings together Buyer-side and Seller-Side AI agents to create a seamless transaction lifecycle:

On the buyer side, customers can provide their intent to buyer agents on the L&T Finance PLANET App with defined guardrails. The buyer agent can then discover and purchase a flight on the customer’s behalf, completing the payment journey autonomously within a secure, trusted, and governed framework.

On the seller side, the seller agent makes the transaction actionable and resolvable. The seller agent connects to the airline’s underlying systems to access real-time flight availability, fares, and booking information, enabling it to respond to the buyer agent with options that can actually be booked and fulfilled.

The payment is completed autonomously by the buyer agent using P3P (Pine Labs Payments Protocol) using the UPI payments functionality within the L&T Finance PLANET App. The experience is enabled by Pine Labs Grantex, the authorisation delegation and compliance layer that supports verifiable identity, spend controls, and auditability.

About L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF)

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) (www.LTFINANCE.com), is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated ‘AAA’ — the highest credit rating — by four leading domestic rating agencies. In August 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded LTF long-term Issuer Credit Rating to “BBB/Stable” from “BBB-/Positive” and short-term issuer credit rating to “A-2” from “A-3”. Fitch Ratings has affirmed LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of “BBB-” with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project – “Digital Sakhi”- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the ‘right businesses’ has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on transforming into a Risk-first, Technology-first, AI-native Retail financial services institution as part of the Lakshya 2031 plan. The Company has over 2.9 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

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About Pine Labs Limited

Pine Labs is a technology company building the Commerce OS that powers digital commerce across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the United States. The company's platform connects merchants, enterprises, financial institutions, and consumers through a unified suite of payments, issuing, credit, and fintech solutions. Serving businesses across online and in-store commerce.

Pine Labs simplifies payments, enables financial services, and creates seamless commerce experiences.Its Commerce OS combines financial platforms, payment orchestration, issuing capabilities, prepaid and stored value solutions, and payment and credit rails, enabling businesses to move money, create customer value, and deliver increasingly intelligent commerce experiences, at scale.

As commerce becomes increasingly real-time, intelligent, and embedded, Pine Labs is building the technology infrastructure that powers the next generation of digital commerce.

To know more, please visit www.pinelabs.com.

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