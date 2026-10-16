L&T Finance Records Highest Ever Consolidated PAT of Rs. 975 Crore for The Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2026, Up 33% Year-on-Year

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India has recorded consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 975 Crore, up 33% Year-on-Year (YoY) for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2FY27). During the quarter, LTF achieved a milestone of highest-ever consolidated book of Rs. 1,36,635 Crore, up 28% YoY. The retail book size during the quarter reached Rs. 1,34,600 Crore, up 29% YoY. The Company has recorded robust retail disbursement of Rs. 24,027 Crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, up 27% YoY, reflecting continued business momentum. Improving asset quality, lowering credit costs, and higher Return on Assets reinforce the Company's focus on profitable, risk-calibrated growth. Concurrently, the Company has accelerated technology deployment to evolve into an AI-native lender.

Advertisement

Highlights of L&T Finance Ltd.'s financial performance in Q2FY27

Advertisement

L&T Finance continues to advance its Lakshya 2031 ambition of becoming a risk-first, technology-first and AI-native retail financial services institution. The Company is embedding intelligence across customer acquisition, underwriting, portfolio management, servicing and cross-selling.

In Q2FY27, the Company’s flagship PLANET app reinforced its status as a core digital engine for the Company - surpassing 2.7 crore downloads. The application now services 94% of the total service requests generated by its customers, and has driven collections of Rs. 2,168 Crore during the quarter, coupled with a business generating of Rs. 5,934 Crore in business.

Advertisement

Further strengthening its rural reach, PLANET app introduced a dedicated rural interface with a clear, intuitive and clutter-free UI, offering multilingual capabilities, including Hindi. This enables rural customers to navigate the app more easily, access services in a familiar language and complete transactions with greater convenience and confidence.

The Company’s Partner PLANET app has emerged as a dedicated digital platform designed to strengthen engagement with its dealer network by bringing key business information, retail performance insights and operational services onto a single interface. The platform enables dealers to access business metrics, monitor retail performance, manage Trade Advance requirements and track operational requests, enhancing transparency, convenience, and efficiency across the dealer ecosystem.

Commenting on the financial results Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, LTF, said, "Q2FY27 has been yet another strong quarter for L&T Finance with strong delivery across all business parameters, laying a solid foundation for our Lakshya 2031 journey with a sustained business momentum. These outcomes reflect the strength of our diversified retail franchise, the discipline of our execution and our continued focus on delivering sustainable, risk-calibrated growth. Despite uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment, inflation pressures, and seasonal headwinds, our resilient business model enabled us to navigate these macro dynamics effectively while expanding key focus verticals like Gold Finance, Micro Loan Against Property, Personal Loans, and Two-Wheeler Finance. Our approach will continue to be guided by disciplined underwriting, strengthened risk guardrails, granular portfolio monitoring and a strong collections framework. We believe that responsible growth and superior portfolio quality must go hand in hand.

As we progress on our Lakshya 2031 journey, we remain focused on strengthening our granular distribution channels, expanding our branch footprint and enhancing our digital acquisition capabilities. Our investments in artificial intelligence, particularly through our AI-powered credit administration and portfolio management frameworks are expected to further enhance credit decision-making, identify early warning signals and drive greater operational efficiency. These capabilities will help us build a more agile, scalable and resilient organisation.

Our priority remains to sustain profitable growth, improve returns and strengthen the quality of our franchise. We are confident that our investments in technology, distribution and risk management will help us navigate evolving market conditions while progressing towards our long-term strategic ambitions.”

Key Highlights:

Building a diversified retail franchise:

Retail disbursements for Q2FY27 stand at Rs. 24,027 Crore vs. Rs. 18,883 Crore in Q2FY26, a growth of 27% YoY. The Retail Book size for Q2FY27 stands at Rs. 1,34,600 Crore vs. Rs. 1,04,607 Crore in Q2FY26, registering a growth of 29% YoY. Growth was driven by all business segments across rural and urban geographies with a focus on high yielding loan products.

Rural Business Finance:

• Book size up 22% YoY to Rs. 33,465 Crore vs. Rs. 27,460 Crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025 (Q2FY26)

• Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at Rs. 6,356 Crore vs. Rs. 6,316 Crore, up 1% YoY

Farmer Finance:

• Book size up 9% YoY to Rs. 17,397 Crore vs. Rs. 15,943 Crore in Q2FY26

• Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at Rs. 1,643 Crore vs. Rs. 1,654 Crore, down 1% YoY

Two-wheeler Finance:

• Book size up 24% YoY to Rs. 16,158 Crore vs. Rs. 13,013 Crore in Q2FY26

• Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at Rs. 3,170 Crore vs. Rs. 2,512 Crore, up 26% YoY

Personal Loans:

• Book size up 72% YoY to Rs. 18,664 Crore vs. Rs. 10,878 Crore in Q2FY26

• Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at Rs. 4,233 Crore vs. Rs. 2,918 Crore, up 45% YoY

• Partnered with Pine Labs to introduce Agentic Commerce and Payments on L&T Finance PLANET App

Housing Loans and Loan Against Property (LAP):

• Book size up 20% YoY to Rs. 32,846 Crore vs. Rs. 27,407 Crore in Q2FY26

• Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at Rs. 2,926 Crore vs. Rs. 2,713 Crore, up 8% YoY

SME Finance:

• Book size up 27% YoY to Rs. 9,495 Crore vs. Rs. 7,465 Crore in Q2FY26

• Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at Rs. 1,820 Crore vs. Rs. 1,468 Crore, up 24% YoY

Gold Finance:

• Book size up 242% YoY to Rs. 5,043 Crore vs. Rs. 1,475 Crore in Q2FY26

• Quarterly disbursements for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, at Rs. 3,237 Crore vs. Rs. 983 Crore, up 229% YoY

• Launched an integrated marketing campaign featuring brand ambassador Jasprit Bumrah under the tagline "Koi Bhi Sapna Hold Mat Karo, L&T Finance Gold Loan Karo," covering key markets across eight states and one union territory, and reaching consumers through approximately 150 LTF branches

About L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF)

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) ( www.LTFINANCE.com ), is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated ‘AAA’ — the highest credit rating — by four leading domestic rating agencies. LTF is also rated by International Rating Agencies. S&P Global Ratings has affirmed LTF with long-term Issuer Credit Rating at “BBB/Stable” and short-term issuer credit rating at “A-2”. Fitch Ratings has affirmed LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of “BBB-” with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project – “Digital Sakhi”- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the ‘right businesses’ has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on transforming into a Risk-first, Technology-first, AI-native Retail financial services institution as part of the Lakshya 2031 plan. The Company has over 3 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)