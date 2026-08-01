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Home / Business / Lt. Gen. Dr M D Venkatesh Assumes Charge as Chairperson of Manipal University Jaipur

Lt. Gen. Dr M D Venkatesh Assumes Charge as Chairperson of Manipal University Jaipur

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ANI
Updated At : 10:38 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 1: Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has welcomed Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh as the new Chairperson of the University. He has officially taken charge from the outgoing Chairperson, Mr. S. Vaitheeswaran, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the University's continued pursuit of academic excellence, innovation, and global engagement.

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A distinguished academic leader, accomplished researcher, and visionary administrator, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh brings with him more than four decades of exceptional experience spanning higher education, healthcare, military medicine, research, and institutional governance.

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During his illustrious career, he has served as the Vice Chancellor of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Sikkim Manipal University. He is currently serving as Advisor to the Manipal Education and Medical Group, where he continues to contribute to strengthening academic quality, institutional growth, and strategic initiatives across the Group's institutions.

On this transition President Prof. (Dr.) N. N. Sharma along with the entire MUJ community extended a warm welcome to Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh. He expressed confidence that his visionary leadership, rich administrative experience, and unwavering commitment to academic excellence would guide the University towards new milestones in education, research, innovation, and global collaborations.

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With Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh assuming the role of Chairperson, Manipal University Jaipur looks forward to an inspiring new era of excellence, innovation, and transformative growth, further reinforcing its position among India's leading multidisciplinary universities.

About Manipal University Jaipur

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities, renowned for academic excellence, innovation, research, and industry-oriented education. Established in 2011 as part of the prestigious Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), MUJ has rapidly emerged as a preferred destination for higher education, offering a vibrant learning ecosystem that nurtures knowledge, creativity, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Accredited with an A+ Grade by NAAC, MUJ offers a wide spectrum of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and professional programmes across Engineering, Management, Law, Design, Architecture, Commerce, Arts, Science, Humanities, Journalism, and Allied Health Sciences. The University places strong emphasis on experiential learning, interdisciplinary education, research excellence, innovation, and global engagement.

Spread across a modern, fully residential campus in Jaipur, Rajasthan, MUJ provides world-class infrastructure, advanced laboratories, smart classrooms, innovation and incubation centres, sports facilities, libraries, and student activity spaces that foster academic and personal growth. The University maintains strong collaborations with leading national and international universities, research organisations, and industry partners, enabling students to benefit from global exposure, internships, collaborative research, and excellent career opportunities.

With a vibrant student community representing almost every state and union territory of India, along with several international students, MUJ promotes diversity, inclusivity, and cultural exchange. Through its commitment to quality education, impactful research, sustainability, and social responsibility, Manipal University Jaipur continues to empower future-ready professionals and responsible global citizens.

For more details, please visit the official website of Manipal University Jaipur: www.jaipur.manipal.edu.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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