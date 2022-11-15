 L&T merges IT subsidiaries with LTI Mindtree : The Tribune India

L&T merges IT subsidiaries with LTI Mindtree

Creates 6th largest software firm

L&T merges IT subsidiaries with LTI Mindtree


PTI

Mumbai, November 14

The L&T Group on Monday announced operationalisation of the merger of Mindtree with LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech), creating the country's sixth largest software firm with a revenue of $5.25 billion this year, and the new entity, LTI Mindtree, will begin trading from November 24.

Announcing the merger with immediate effect, group chairman AM Naik said LTI Mindtree will be the fifth largest software company in terms of market capitalisation (Rs 1.53 lakh crore of Monday closing).

Merger scheme

  • Under the merger scheme, wherein Mindtree will cease to exist, a Mindtree shareholder will get 73 LTI shares for every 100 share he/she owns and the record date for share allocation is November 24
  • It will have 90,000 employees on its rolls, taking the overall headcount of the software businesses to 1.2 lakh, spread in over 30 countries across five continents

It will have 90,000 employees on its rolls, taking the overall headcount of the software businesses to 1.2 lakh, which includes that of LTTS, spread across in over 30 countries across five continents.

The new company will be headquartered in Mumbai, and will be independent of L&T, which will also mean that the head of the new entity will not be on the Board of L&T, said Naik, who is the chairman of the new entity while L&T chief executive SN Subrahmanyan will be vice-chairman.

Naik also said, L&T will continue to hold 68.73% in the merged entity.

At the current market value on Monday closing, the new entity will have an m-cap of Rs 1,52,672.23 crore, placing it much ahead of Tech Mahindra and closer to Wipro.

Of the current m-cap, LTI's share is Rs 90,527.45 crore, after closing over 2% up at Rs 5,161.20 on the BSE, and that of Mindtree is Rs 62,144.78 crore, after gaining nearly 3% at Rs 3,766.35.

As against this, the industry leader TCS commands a market value of Rs 12.2 lakh crore, followed by Infosys at Rs 6.66 lakh crore, HCL (Rs 2.98 lakh crore) and Wipro (Rs 2.17 lakh crore) and Tech Mahindra at a low Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

3
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

4
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

5
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

6
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

7
Nation

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means 'very serious' matter: Supreme Court

8
Brand Connect

New Slim Keto + ACV Gummies Review - Scam or Real Quick Shot Slim Candy Keto Gummies?

9
World

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

10
World

Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany marries beau Michael Boulos

Don't Miss

View All
Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Top News

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM at G-20 summit

Need to find way to return to path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine: PM at G-20 summit

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

PM Modi in Bali for G20 meet; world leaders to discuss key issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

‘Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feard he will kill her that day but...’ friends narrate their side of story

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he will kill her that day but...' friends narrate their side of story

Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha's body remained in fridge

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

Air India is among the six airlines that have agreed to coug...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Two gangsters held after encounter in Tarn Taran

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Panchkula: Protesting residents evicted in late-night swoop at Jhuriwala

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Chandigarh: Drizzle brings nip in the air

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Roadways buses remain off road, passengers troubled

CM gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across district

2 policemen among three nabbed in Rs 1L bribe case

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: DC

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police

Sports shop gutted; no one hurt

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused