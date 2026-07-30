L&T Semiconductor Technologies to unveil 40 products at SEMICON India as India chip ecosystem gathers pace

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): L&T Semiconductor Technologies will unveil around 40 semiconductor products at the upcoming SEMICON India event, marking a major milestone in the company's product development journey as India's domestic semiconductor ecosystem continues to expand.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of CII Conference on Advancing Atmanirbharta in Semiconductor Design and Manufacturing, L&T Semiconductor Technologies Chief Executive Sandeep Kumar said the company has spent a little over two years developing its portfolio and is now ready to showcase it.

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"We are finally unveiling our products. This is a little over two years now. Roughly 40 products we have launched. All those we will unveil at the SEMICON," Kumar told ANI.

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He said the company has also launched a vision product and a security product, which will be showcased during the event.

"We have launched the Vision product, the security product. That will also be unveiled. In the power sector is where we have gotten a lot of traction - Power Semiconductor, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride," he said.

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Commenting on India's semiconductor mission, Kumar said the projects approved under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 1.0) are beginning to take shape, with several major investments progressing.

"The projects that they initiated in ISM-1 are all coming together. The OSAT projects are happening, Micron is launched, Kaynes is launched, CG Power is launched. I think the other projects are also coming... It's a good start. You have to start somewhere, so it is an excellent thing," he said.

On the proposed next phase of the semiconductor programme, Kumar said the broad direction appears positive.

"Parameters of ISM 2.0, broadly, as we know, they are the right way. They want to expand beyond the current fab and OSAT into logic... Everything I heard was the right thing," he said, while adding that he has "some doubts" on certain aspects, noting that "different people have different opinions."

Asked about L&T's investment plans in the semiconductor business, Kumar said the company's commitment remains unchanged.

"L&T's investment has been committed. They are continuing to invest. There is no slowdown or no change in heart. Results will come out soon. Maybe it will increase. First, we will get the results," he said. (ANI)

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