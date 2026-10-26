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Home / Business / L&amp;T Technology Services and Nokia Forge Engineering Collaboration

L&T Technology Services and Nokia Forge Engineering Collaboration

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PTI
Updated At : 02:24 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru, Karnataka, India --- Business Wire India

Highlights:

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• Collaboration to support Nokia engineering and R&D activities in India

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• Work to include product engineering, new product development, system integration and ongoing support

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), announced it has established a five-year contract with Nokia to support engineering and R&D activities in India. This collaboration brings together LTTS’ engineering capabilities with Nokia’s telecommunications technology work.

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Under the agreement, LTTS will support Nokia R&D programs across areas including product engineering, software development, system integration, and product support.

As part of this vision, LTTS will establish a dedicated Offshore Development Center (ODC) in India to support Nokia's engineering and R&D initiatives. This aligns with LTTS’ Lakshya 31 strategy and its focus on next-generation compute and AI infrastructure. The ODC will operate at this intersection, bringing data-center-grade compute and AI-infrastructure engineering to next-generation telecom solutions.

LTTS will also create a dedicated engineering team in India to support Nokia’s Technology Center globally, with work spanning areas such as 5G networks, intelligent automation, AI-driven operations and AI infrastructure.

LTTS will work with Nokia’s global R&D teams through an integrated operating model. The engagement will cover research and development, product engineering, new product development, embedded systems, software development, system integration, and ongoing support.

Vivek Jaiswal, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Nokia, said, “As a leader in AI infrastructure, Nokia’s continued investment in R&D is essential to developing the advanced connectivity technologies that will power the AI supercycle. India is an important innovation hub for Nokia, and LTTS is a critical partner that will bring engineering expertise and mechanisms that will help us expand our R&D footprint and accelerate innovation in this strategically important geography.”

Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President – Strategic Initiatives & Growth Markets at L&T Technology Services commented, “This strategic engagement represents a significant milestone for LTTS and our Technology Segment. It reflects the trust that leading technology innovators place in our Engineering Intelligence approach and deep-tech engineering expertise. This collaboration also aligns strongly with LTTS’ Lakshya 31 Big Bet around Next Gen Compute and AI infrastructure, an area that will be fundamental to the evolution of future communication networks and intelligent datacenters.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have 24,035 employees across 21 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 111 innovation labs, as of September 30, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to https://www.ltts.com/

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity infrastructure, enabling the AI supercycle. We build networks that connect intelligence and deliver a comprehensive connectivity solution across fixed, mobile, IP, optical, core, and data center networks. With security by design, AI-driven innovation, and AI-optimized architecture, Nokia delivers trusted infrastructure that enables AI to scale and advances connectivity to secure a brighter world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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