L&T Technology Services Launches Ainfonix™ 4.0 to Unlock Engineering Intelligence Across Process Industries

BusinessWire India

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30: L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced the launch of Ainfonix™ 4.0, a next-generation Engineering Intelligence platform for process industries. Unveiled at EI Live, LTTS' flagship event that brings together analysts, industry leaders and engineering experts, Ainfonix™ 4.0 marks an important step in the company's Enterprise AI and Engineering Intelligence strategy.

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As industrial enterprises accelerate AI adoption, decades of engineering knowledge remain trapped in fragmented drawings, specifications and technical records across disparate systems. Without trusted and accessible engineering data, organizations struggle to realize the full value of AI, automation and digital transformation initiatives.

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Ainfonix™ 4.0, developed in LTTS' Sustainability segment, addresses this challenge by transforming engineering artifacts and multi-modal data into structured, asset-linked information that can be governed, searched and reused across the enterprise for faster and better decision-making. Built on decades of process industry expertise, the platform combines AI-powered extraction, engineering intelligence and human-in-the-loop validation to improve data quality, strengthen traceability and create a trusted foundation for engineering execution, operational visibility and lifecycle performance. In early deployments, Ainfonix™ 4.0 has delivered up to 85% accuracy in technical data extraction, 30-50% faster artifact retrieval and review, and 100% audit-ready traceability, helping enterprises operate with greater speed, reliability and control.

LTTS was recently rated as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens 2025 study for Enterprise Asset Management in Oil & Gas Industry Service & Solutions (Americas).

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Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "Engineering Intelligence begins with trusted engineering data. While enterprises invest heavily in digitization, much of the engineering knowledge remains locked within disconnected engineering systems. Ainfonix™ 4.0 helps bridge that gap by transforming engineering information into structured, asset-linked intelligence that can be used across the asset lifecycle, from engineering and project execution to operations and maintenance. As organizations look to scale AI adoption, we believe trusted engineering data will become a critical competitive advantage and Ainfonix™ 4.0 is designed to help clients unlock that value."

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