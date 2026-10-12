L&T Technology Services Launches EI Lab for Manufacturing and Operations, Featuring NVIDIA Accelerated AI-Native Factory

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Highlights:

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• Showcases LTTS’ Engineering Intelligence solutions across autonomous manufacturing, industrial robotics, supply chain, energy & emissions and asset reliability

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• Features NVIDIA accelerated digital twins, Industrial AI and Physical AI for simulation, validation and increasingly autonomous field ops

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions and ER&D services, today inaugurated its AI-Native EI Lab for Digital Manufacturing in Bengaluru, an experiential environment where customers and partners can see AI-Native Manufacturing, digital twins and autonomous systems working together across the lifecycles.

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The EI Lab extends LTTS’ Engineering Intelligence charter to the manufacturing shop floor. Through live and scenario-based demonstrations, customers can move from digital engineering and virtual validation to connected production, intelligent operations and autonomous systems, and see the integration pathways that make each of them scale.

The EI Lab is built around multiple capability pillars:

• Manufacturing Intelligence: An AI-powered Manufacturing Command Center with executive decision-intelligence, manufacturing data fabric with knowledge graph, a supply chain control tower supported by AI-powered production planning and multi-plant benchmarking.

• AI-Native Factory: Here intelligent machines, robots, cobots, drones, autonomous systems and digital twins work together to execute manufacturing tasks with minimal human intervention. This layer has an NVIDIA accelerated environment combining NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Isaac Sim, NVIDIA PhysX, NVIDIA Cosmos, NVIDIA NeMo, and OpenUSD-based digital twin workflows, accelerated visualization and technologies for Industrial and Physical AI.

• Operations AI & Autonomy: A verification gate that checks actions generated by agent swarms before they reach a machine, enabling verifiable, governed execution and safer autonomous decision-making across connected manufacturing environments. This layer encompasses factory design & simulation, production, process & quality control, maintenance and sustainability.

• LTTS’ Unified Intelligence platform: EIOne, the Engineering Intelligence platform that brings together 100+ EI solutions and agentic AI swarms into a single, governed ecosystem. It empowers enterprises to rapidly build, deploy, orchestrate, and scale AI-driven engineering & manufacturing workflows while ensuring enterprise-grade security, governance, and operational control.

“AI is transforming how manufacturers design, simulate and operate the factories of the future,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director for South Asia at NVIDIA. “The EI Lab, combining NVIDIA technologies spanning hardware, software and world models and LTTS’ deep engineering expertise, gives manufacturers a practical environment to explore and validate AI-driven, simulation-first approaches to industrial transformation.”

“The EI Lab for Manufacturing brings Engineering Intelligence into a tangible manufacturing environment, allowing customers to experience how engineering, AI and physical systems can come together to address real-world challenges. Our collaboration with NVIDIA adds advanced simulation and accelerated computing capabilities to this environment, while our engineering & manufacturing expertise helps translate these technologies into practical manufacturing solutions for our global customers,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and NASSCOM Executive Council Member.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 103 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to https://www.ltts.com/.

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Inauguration of the EI Lab for Manufacturing and Operations at LTTS’ Bengaluru Campus

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