L&T Technology Services Launches LTTS FARM to Power Engineering Intelligence-led Deep-Tech Innovation from Lab to Market

Program will provide startups with access to LTTS engineering expertise, global customer ecosystems, mentorship and commercialization pathways

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India --- Business Wire India

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L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services, announced the launch of LTTS FARM, a startup engagement platform designed to accelerate the commercialization journey of deep-tech startups through Engineering Intelligence-led collaboration, co-innovation and market access.

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Built on the philosophy of “Collaboration First, Commercialization Next”, LTTS FARM is targeted at startups with TRL 4+ technologies that have validated their technical feasibility and are ready to explore industry adoption. The program is focused on startups aligned with LTTS’ Technology Big Bets – Software Defined Mobility (SDM), Plant Buildout & Modernization, Energy & Industrial Automation, Digital Manufacturing, Next Gen Compute & Data Centers, Software Platforms & EI and MedTech - with the potential to further advance these strategic priorities through new technologies and solutions. By leveraging LTTS’ global presence, domain expertise and customer relationships, LTTS FARM seeks to create a structured launch pad for startups to progress from validated innovation to customer adoption and long-term growth.

The initiative reflects LTTS’ commitment to fostering a thriving innovation ecosystem by bringing together startups, engineering talent and industry stakeholders to address real-world business and technology challenges. The journey will span across evaluation, onboarding, co-innovation, pilot development and commercialization opportunities for eligible startups. Suitable solutions will be considered for broader industry deployments aided by pilot projects, proof-of-concepts, customer demonstrations and diverse commercial engagements.

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Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services and Member of NASSCOM Executive Council, said, “Many promising technologies struggle because of limited access to customers, industry expertise and commercialization opportunities. Through LTTS FARM, we are creating a platform where startups can collaborate with our experts, gain exposure to global markets and customer requirements, validate real-world applications and accelerate their journey from solution readiness to market adoption. By nurturing innovations that align with and further our technology big bets, LTTS FARM will also expand our Engineering Intelligence ecosystem and help transform breakthrough ideas into industry-ready solutions that deliver measurable business impact."

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 103 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to https://www.ltts.com/.

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