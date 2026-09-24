L&T Technology Services Partners with Cognite to Advance Engineering Intelligence with Industrial AI

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Highlights:

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• Combine LTTS’ engineering expertise with Cognite’s Industrial AI and Data capabilities to deliver scalable, industry-specific solutions across asset-intensive sectors.

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• Established a dedicated Cognite Center of Excellence and certified 50+ LTTS engineers to accelerate Industrial AI adoption.

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced its strategic partnership with Cognite, a global leader in Industrial AI. Through its Sustainability segment, LTTS will work with Cognite to develop and deliver joint industrial, AI and data for asset-intensive industries, extending LTTS’ Engineering Intelligence portfolio with Cognite’s Industrial AI capabilities.

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As part of the engagement, LTTS has established a dedicated Cognite Center of Excellence, certified an initial group of 50+ engineers and is co-developing industry-specific solutions to benefit customers across Oil & Gas, Chemicals, LNG, CPG/FMCG, Mining, and Industrial Manufacturing sectors globally.

The collaboration brings together LTTS’ expertise across engineering, manufacturing operations, and asset lifecycle management and Cognite’s industrial AI and data capabilities. The partnership between LTTS and Cognite will help accelerate the deployment of AI-powered industrial applications, digital twins, predictive maintenance solutions, and operational intelligence platforms across asset-intensive enterprises.

As part of their first joint project, LTTS and Cognite have already begun working with a global, top ten oil and gas company, to transform its manual mechanical-integrity process into a contextualized, scalable digital workflow that lets engineers work more efficiently, identify risk faster, and ultimately prevent downtime and safety events.

“Cognite’s growing scale across industries complements LTTS’ domain and engineering expertise,” said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. “We are excited and looking forward to pairing up with LTTS’ Engineering Intelligence approach to drive value outcomes to our joint customers as AI becomes a mainstay of modern manufacturing across the world.”

“As industries increasingly look to scale AI beyond experimentation, the need for connected and contextual industrial workflows has become critical. Our partnership with Cognite strengthens LTTS’ ability to deliver Engineering Intelligence by combining deep engineering expertise with AI-native industrial experiences. We are excited about the potential for joint value creation by integrating Cognite’s capabilities with LTTS’ EIOne, enabling us to co-create solutions that address complex industrial challenges and accelerate the journey from AI pilots to production. Together, we will help enterprises drive greater productivity, asset performance, operational resilience, and business value,” said, Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director at L&T Technology Services and Member of Nasscom Executive Council.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 103 innovation labs, as of June 30­, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to https://www.ltts.com/.

To View The Image, Click On The Link Below:

LTTS and Cognite partner to advance Engineering Intelligence with Industrial AI for asset-intensive industries. In the picture (L–R): Girish Rishi, CEO, Cognite, with Subrat Tripathy, Chief Growth Officer – Sustainability, L&T Technology Services.

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