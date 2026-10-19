L&T Technology Services Reports 12.1% YoY Revenue Growth and 66.8% Net Profit Growth in Q2FY27

Annualized revenue from EI-led Solutions at $120 Mn in Q2FY27

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions and ER&D Consulting Services, announced its results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

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Highlights for Q2FY27 include:

• Revenue at INR 30,404 million; growth of 3.4% QoQ and 12.1% YoY

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• USD Revenue at $317 million; growth of 2.7% QoQ and 4.8% YoY in CC terms

• EBIT margin at 16.3%; improvement of 60 bps QoQ

• Net Income at INR 5,482 million, growth of 53.7% QoQ and 66.8% YoY (includes one-time gain of INR 1,650 million from the disinvestment of the SWC business)

• Interim Dividend of INR 20 per share; record date October 27, 2026

LTTS recorded large deal TCV wins of USD 200+ Mn in Q2, with AI-related deals accounting for over 50% of the total. Wins included one USD 75 Mn deal, one USD 30+ Mn deal, one USD 25 Mn deal and six USD 10+ Mn each.

“With our investments in Engineering Intelligence (EI) and diversified portfolio, we are able to address a broader market with our customers resulting in accelerated sequential growth across revenue, profitability, large deals and AI revenue. Revenue grew 2.7% QoQ in constant currency and EBIT margin improved 60 bps QoQ to 16.3%.

Sustainability continued to grow and delivered its strongest growth this quarter, Mobility sustained its growth momentum and Tech remained steady, with gross margins improving across all segments.

EIOne, our EI platform of 100+ solutions across Engineering, Products, Manufacturing & Operations, coupled with our AI ecosystem partnerships with leading AI & Hyperscaler companies is gaining client traction. We launched an EI Lab, in partnership with NVIDIA, to build and deliver next-generation Physical AI-native applications across manufacturing, robotics and supply chain. AI patent filings have exceeded 250, while our overall patent portfolio has surpassed 1,800 filings.

With our order backlog and pipeline both improving year on year and several large deals in play, we expect revenue momentum to strengthen further in H2 while sustaining healthy EBIT margins. This progress supports our long-term aspiration of 13-15% revenue CAGR with EBIT margins in the 16-17% range over the next five years,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services.

Highlights and Recognitions:

• Won the Gold Award for Industrial Engineering and Automation R&D at the CII Awards for Excellence in R&D 2026

• Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

• LTTS’ PLxAI solution won the nasscom AI Gamechangers Award 2026 in the Manufacturing category

• Honored at the 7th Edition of the ET Edge Best Tech Brands Awards 2026

Patents

At the end of Q2 FY27, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,808, out of which 1,085 are co-authored with its clients and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q2 FY27, LTTS’ employee strength stood at 24,035.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have 24,035 employees across 21 global design centers, 31 global sales offices, and 111 innovation labs, as of September 30­, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to https://www.ltts.com/.

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