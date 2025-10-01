DT
Home / Business / L&amp;T Technology Services Wins USD 100 Million Multi-Year Program from US-Based Industrial Equipment Manufacturer

L&T Technology Services Wins USD 100 Million Multi-Year Program from US-Based Industrial Equipment Manufacturer

ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced a major milestone in its Sustainability segment with the signing of a $100 million multi-year agreement with a US-based industrial equipment manufacturer catering to the semiconductor value chain.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will support the clients' initiatives across new product development, sustenance engineering, value engineering, and platform automation, leveraging its deep expertise in AI, computer vision, and next-gen automation technologies. LTTS will also set-up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to support the client in accelerating innovation, simplifying platforms, application engineering and transitioning towards a more digital and AI-enabled future.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "We deeply value the trust and confidence our client has placed in us and are committed to further strengthening this relationship as we move ahead with this transformational program. This engagement underscores LTTS' expertise in leveraging AI-driven innovation to address complex engineering challenges in high-growth industries. By harnessing our capabilities in AI, automation, and product engineering, we are empowering our client to further expand their market share and stay ahead of the curve."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

