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Home / Business / L&amp;T wins Rs 2500-5,000 crore ONGC order to develop offshore assets, boost production

L&T wins Rs 2500-5,000 crore ONGC order to develop offshore assets, boost production

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ANI
Updated At : 02:07 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro's energy arm has secured a large offshore order from state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the development of its Ratna-I and NLM-14 projects off India's west coast, with the project aimed at enhancing production from ONGC's offshore assets.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) will execute the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) work for the projects, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

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Under its order classification, L&T defines a "large" order as one valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

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The project involves construction and installation of three new well-head platforms and one riser platform, along with multiple segments of subsea pipelines and cables. It will also include modifications to existing offshore installations.

The company said the project is aimed at enhancing production and supporting the continued development of ONGC's offshore assets in the region.

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The order combines new offshore facilities with work on existing operating fields, requiring engineering integration and execution alongside brownfield modifications, L&T said.

Commenting on the order win, Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President and Head, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said the Ratna-I and NLM-14 developments are "significant additions to India's offshore energy infrastructure".

“These projects combine new offshore facilities with brownfield modifications in existing operating fields, calling for careful planning, engineering integration and precise execution,” Chatterjee said.

He added that L&T would draw on its offshore EPCIC experience to deliver the developments safely and efficiently while supporting ONGC's long-term production objectives.

LTEH Offshore said it has in-house engineering capabilities, fabrication facilities and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels to execute offshore oil and gas projects. Its work over the past four decades has included fixed platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and decommissioning assignments.

The latest order is expected to support the continued development of ONGC's established offshore assets, with L&T set to undertake both new construction and modifications to existing infrastructure as part of the project. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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