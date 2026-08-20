New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured its third consecutive order, valued at up to Rs 5,000 crore, to design and build an Automated People Mover system for Phase 1 of Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport, in collaboration with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

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Developed by Dubai Aviation City Corporation, the project is being implemented through Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects and is a crucial component of the airport's long-term expansion programme.

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"Once fully developed, Al Maktoum International Airport will become the world's largest airport, with a capacity of 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of freight annually," L&T said.

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L&T will undertake design, procurement, delivery and integration of critical APM infrastructure and systems, including guideways, DC traction substations, power distribution, signalling and telecommunications, onboard communication systems for vehicles, platform screen doors and depot equipment.

Ramkumar S, Executive Vice President & Head - Transportation Infrastructure, L&T, said, "With challenging execution milestones, advanced technologies and multiple system interfaces including guideway, power supply, state-of-the-art telecom, platform screen doors and depot equipment, this project exemplifies the scale and complexity of integrated APM Rail Systems that L&T is uniquely positioned to deliver. With MHI's proven APM Systems and L&T's extensive integrated systems experience supported by world-class Engineering Designs Centre, enables us to execute such projects with a strong focus on safety and quality."

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On Monday, the company announced L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) secured an 'Ultra Mega order' worth over Rs.15000 crores from a "prestigious client" in the Middle East for the development of multiple offshore facilities.

Earlier, on August 13, the company announced that it has secured mega orders as part of a strategic partnership with Together AI to build NVIDIA B300 AI Factory in India. As per the exchange filing, the order is worth up to Rs 15,000 crore.

"Vyoma.AI an L&T company, through its AI infrastructure subsidiary LTN Compute, has secured India's largest single-cluster AI infrastructure -- an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory -- for a US-based AI cloud innovator," the filing reads.

L&T shares were trading at Rs 4,079.60 per share, up 38.30 points or 0.95 per cent at the around 1:07 PM. (ANI)

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