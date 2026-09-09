LTM Collaborates with IBM and Red Hat on Lightwell to Advance AI-Driven Open-Source Software Remediation

Strengthens software supply chains by helping enterprises transform vulnerability discovery into scalable remediation outcomes

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced that it has collaborated with IBM and Red Hat on Lightwell to help enterprises safeguard the open-source software supply chain through AI-driven vulnerability remediation.

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As AI accelerates the discovery of software vulnerabilities, organizations must move beyond detection-focused approaches and adopt enterprise-scale remediation strategies that enable rapid risk mitigation without disrupting business-critical applications.

Lightwell’s approach of delivering validated fixes for production environments aligns with LTM's aim of helping customers build secure, resilient, and operationally efficient software supply chains. By combining AI-powered remediation capabilities with enterprise-grade validation and deployment support, Lightwell aims to help organizations address security challenges across increasingly complex open-source ecosystems.

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Building on its long-standing status as an IBM Platinum Partner, LTM will help enterprises transform AI-driven vulnerability discovery into measurable remediation outcomes by leveraging Lightwell for open-source software dependencies. LTM plans to offer a comprehensive portfolio of services spanning remediation strategy, dependency analysis, risk-based prioritization, remediation program management, DevSecOps integration, testing and validation, and large-scale deployment support.

"As AI accelerates software development and vulnerability discovery, enterprises need a faster and more scalable approach to remediation. Lightwell represents a significant advancement in securing the open-source software supply chain by bringing AI-driven remediation and trusted software maintenance into the enterprise. Through our collaboration with IBM, LTM will help organisations strengthen their cyber resilience at scale," said Chandan Pani, Chief Information Security Officer, LTM.

Organizations across industries increasingly rely on open-source software as a foundation for digital innovation, making effective vulnerability remediation a critical component of cybersecurity and operational resilience. LTM’s expertise in application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, and DevSecOps positions it to help enterprises integrate remediation strategies into their software engineering and security operations.

"Addressing today's software supply chain challenges requires a collective defense," said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia. “As AI accelerates vulnerability discovery, collaboration across the ecosystem becomes increasingly important. Bringing LTM's engineering and transformation expertise to Lightwell can help enterprises mitigate risk and build more resilient software supply chains."

“AI-driven discovery has pressed the demand for speed and patch delivery far beyond the means of any one single vendor. A challenge of this magnitude requires an expert ecosystem, highlighted by partners like LTM, with the specialized skills and experience to not simply acknowledge a vulnerability, but to help customers of Lightwell via LTM's complementary services to accelerate delivery of Lightwell remediations into the customer's environment quickly to help prevent a zero-day exploit or production downtime,” said Ryan King, Vice President, AI and Infrastructure Partners, Red Hat.

LTM and IBM are committed to helping clients accelerate open-source innovation while reducing the operational burden of managing vulnerabilities across complex open-source environments, enabling organizations to innovate with confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world.

About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and Business AI—enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Thousands of government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service. Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

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