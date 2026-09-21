LTM Collaborates with Shekhar Kapur to Reimagine AI-Powered Storytelling

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, today announced its collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker and storyteller, Shekhar Kapur. Kapur will act as a Strategic Advisor to the LTM BlueVerseTM Craft business unit.

LTM’s BlueVerse Craft helps enterprises build AI-powered creative capabilities at scale, bringing together strategy, creativity, technology and production in an integrated model. A BAFTA winner, Academy Award nominee, and recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Shekhar Kapur brings decades of experience at the forefront of global cinema and storytelling.

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As Strategic Advisor, Kapur will work closely with the BlueVerse Craft leadership team to shape its vision for AI-enabled creativity. His counsel will help explore how emerging technologies can amplify human imagination, unlock new forms of expression, and transform how brands create and engage with content at enterprise scale.

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"Storytelling has always evolved with technology. From the camera to digital filmmaking, each technological leap has expanded the canvas of human imagination. AI represents perhaps the most profound shift yet. The opportunity is not to replace creativity, but to give creators new ways to imagine, experiment and tell stories. I am delighted to work with LTM BlueVerseTM Craft as it explores this new frontier where technology can expand the possibilities of human creativity," said Shekhar Kapur.

"Shekhar Kapur's association with LTM reflects a shared belief in the opportunities emerging at the intersection of AI in Media and Entertainment sector. His creative perspective will help advance Craft's ambition of reimagining how enterprises create, scale and personalize content in the age of AI," said Dr. Sujay Sen, EVP & Chief Creative Officer, LTM.

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The appointment comes at a time when brands are facing unprecedented demand for content across formats, channels and markets. AI is reshaping the economics, speed and scale of content production, enabling enterprises to create, adapt and personalize content more effectively than ever before.

About LTM LTM is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest and most disruptive enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI, enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM, a Larsen & Toubro company, owns business outcomes for clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but to Outcreate it.

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