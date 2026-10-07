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Home / Business / LTM Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud to Help Accelerate Gemini Enterprise Adoption at Scale

LTM Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud to Help Accelerate Gemini Enterprise Adoption at Scale

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ANI
Updated At : 11:56 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: LTM, a Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, today announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to help accelerate adoption of Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise. The collaboration will help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI-powered solutions by combining Gemini Enterprise capabilities with LTM's deep industry expertise, engineering talent, and global delivery capabilities.

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As part of this collaboration, LTM is making significant investments to strengthen its Gemini Enterprise capabilities through a dedicated Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence (CoE), Specialized Talent and Delivery Capabilities and the development of Industry-Focused AI Solutions that will be showcased at the upcoming, state-of-the-art Gemini Enterprise Customer Experience Center. These efforts are designed to help organizations drive enterprise-wide AI adoption, operationalize intelligent workflows, and realize business value from AI at scale.

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The collaboration focuses on three key pillars:

-         Gemini Enterprise Center of Excellence (CoE): Dedicated AI, cloud, and industry expertise to help enable enterprise-scale deployments of Gemini Enterprise.

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-         Specialized Talent and Delivery: Forward Deployed Engineers, specialists in Google’s Gemini AI models, and advanced training & certification programs to help clients move high-value AI use cases from concept to production.

-         Industry-Focused AI Solutions and Gemini Enterprise Customer Experience Center: AI-powered solutions tailored to key industries, including BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, Media & Entertainment, and Energy & Utilities, showcased at the upcoming Gemini Enterprise Customer Experience Center.

By combining LTM's domain expertise and transformation capabilities with Gemini Enterprise, LTM aims to help organizations move beyond isolated AI pilots. LTM’s collaboration with Google Cloud will help enable enterprises to build and orchestrate AI-powered workflows, deploy intelligent agents, and embed AI into business processes with the governance, security, and scale required for long-term business success.

"Enterprises are looking to move beyond AI experimentation and scale adoption with clear business outcomes. Through our expanded collaboration with Google Cloud around Gemini Enterprise, we are combining advanced AI capabilities, specialized talent, and industry expertise to help clients accelerate transformation and realize business value faster," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

To learn more about LTM’s collaboration with Google Cloud, click here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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