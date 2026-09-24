LTM Introduces BlueVerse™ OneToken with Harnessing Capabilities to Optimize Token Spend

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, today announced BlueVerse™ OneToken, a workload routing and governance layer with Harnessing Capabilities that automatically channels enterprise AI requests to the right model at the right cost.

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As enterprises scale agentic workflows, requests are often routed to expensive frontier models even when lower-cost options can deliver the required outcome. BlueVerse OneToken manages model selection across workloads including code, voice, service, research and agents, matching each task with the most appropriate model, based on the client’s quality, security and performance requirements.

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Clients can deploy BlueVerse OneToken over their existing AI environment, giving them a single subscription for AI consumption enabling them to consume AI through their existing cloud providers using OneToken plug-ins, available across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. LTM manages any mix of frontier, mainstream, small language, and open-source models through proprietary harnessing capabilities. The result is governed token spend, measurable savings and continuous optimization.

BlueVerse OneToken also introduces persona-based usage structures for functions such as marketing, product development and customer service, enabling teams to use AI according to their needs, track usage patterns and benchmark utilization against industry standards.

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This helps enterprises:

- Maximize return on token investments by matching workloads with the most appropriate model.

- Maintain organization-optimized quality by benchmarking AI performance against their own historical outcomes.

- Improve transparency and accountability through a traceable record.

- Embed governance into agentic workflows by authorizing requests and applying enterprise policies before routing.

- Work within existing AI environments while retaining current commercial commitments.

"We have spent the past year creating the entire AI stack for our clients, from building agentic products to running the models beneath them. BlueVerse OneToken is the next step. Our clients can consume AI through a single subscription, and we take responsibility for making every token work as hard as it can. Helping enterprises deploy AI is no longer enough. They need a partner who can continuously orchestrate AI use and optimize consumption across models, workloads and environments," said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTM.

BlueVerse OneToken is now available to LTM’s global clients, beginning with a time-bound immersion program designed to establish current consumption benchmarks and demonstrate measurable optimization opportunities.

To know more about BlueVerse OneToken, click here.

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