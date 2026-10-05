LTM Launches BlueVerse™ AgenTraceIQ

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced the launch of BlueVerse™ AgenTraceIQ, an offering designed to help organizations securely adopt and scale agentic AI. Combining Rubrik Agent Cloud with LTM's AI governance and managed services expertise, the offering enables organizations to monitor AI agents, establish guardrails, and rewind unintended agent actions across business-critical environments.

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As part of Rubrik’s Project Hourglass, LTM and other elite Global Systems Integrators partner with Rubrik, the Security and AI Operations Company, to deliver Rubrik Agent Cloud for Anthropic's Claude Code to their enterprise clients. The collaboration strengthens the ability for organizations to adopt agentic systems with the necessary security, governance, and resilience at scale.

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"As AI agents increasingly act autonomously, the stakes for enterprise security and resilience have never been higher. Together with LTM, we are empowering organizations to move from reactive risk management to a proactive, secure framework, ensuring they can innovate with AI at speed without compromising their operational integrity." — Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer, Rubrik.

As AI agents become increasingly embedded in enterprise operations, organizations need a structured approach to managing risk, accountability, and operational continuity. Scaling beyond experimentation requires greater oversight of agent behaviour, stronger policy enforcement, and the ability to respond quickly when unexpected outcomes occur.

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BlueVerse™ AgenTraceIQ addresses these challenges through an integrated framework that combines agent observability, governance, and resilience. Powered by Rubrik Agent Cloud and operationalized through LTM's governance-led services model, the offering brings together enterprise-ready advisory, deployment, and managed services to support responsible AI adoption at scale.

The solution provides continuous visibility into agent activity, enforces policy-driven controls and zero-trust access, and enables rapid restoration of systems, data, configurations, and repositories following unintended or destructive actions. By linking agent actions to prompts, plans, and tool interactions, it enhances explainability, auditability, and root-cause analysis. BlueVerse™ AgenTraceIQ supports leading agent ecosystems, including Microsoft Copilot Studio, Salesforce Agentforce, Amazon Bedrock, Anthropic Claude, and custom-built frameworks.

"Agentic AI is rapidly reshaping enterprise operations, but scaling adoption requires more than deploying intelligent agents. Organizations need the ability to understand agent behaviour, establish accountability, and respond quickly when unexpected outcomes occur. Together with Rubrik, BlueVerse™ AgenTraceIQ helps enterprises move from experimentation to trusted, production-scale AI operations," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

The offering also includes AI Resilience Assessments, Governance Framework Design, Deployment & Integration Services, and Managed Governance Operations, helping organizations establish enterprise-ready operating models for agentic AI. By combining Rubrik's technology with LTM's AI transformation expertise, BlueVerse™ AgenTraceIQ enables organizations to accelerate adoption, strengthen compliance readiness, and improve operational certainty as AI becomes embedded across the business.

To learn more about BlueVerse™ AgenTraceIQ, click here.

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