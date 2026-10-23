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Home / Business / LTM Launches BlueVerse™ Industrial AI Lab in Chennai Helping Enterprises Scale AI Across Physical Operations and Intelligent Products

LTM Launches BlueVerse™ Industrial AI Lab in Chennai Helping Enterprises Scale AI Across Physical Operations and Intelligent Products

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ANI
Updated At : 11:17 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, today announced the launch of its BlueVerse™ Industrial AI Lab in Chennai. The co-innovation hub will help enterprises accelerate AI adoption across physical operations and intelligent products, moving solutions from pilot to production. The lab is open to clients and partners to conceptualize and co-create the future of industrial operations.

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Industrial environments are often hazardous, noisy and connectivity-constrained, while many facilities continue to operate with legacy equipment. The lab provides a collaborative sandbox where clients, LTM experts and partners can develop, simulate and validate solutions for both new and brownfield environments. It combines LTM’s industrial AI solutions, intellectual property, patents and manufacturing-focused small language models to address technical, operational and business requirements before deployment.

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Core capabilities include:

-         Innovation, Ideation & Implementation: Develop client specific innovative solutions with AI at its core, moving from ideas to execution and practical implementation.

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-         Connected industrial AI: Multi-spectral computer vision, smart edge devices, digital twins, industry-specific language models and industrial AI agents are integrated to improve sensing, interpretation and decision-making across operations.

-         Robotics and simulation: A dedicated robotics zone supports the development and virtual validation of autonomous mobile robots, cobots and drones for inspection, material handling and other shop-floor use cases.

-         Embedded and device engineering: Teams can develop and test consumer electronics and medical technology devices, including hardware, embedded software, on-device AI, interoperability, reliability, performance, safety and applicable regulatory requirements.

“As industrial businesses look to shorten time to market, increase operational availability, improve worker safety and strengthen regulatory compliance, Industrial AI offers powerful levers to achieve these goals. The BlueVerse Industrial AI Lab provides the environment to build and scale such solutions, with guardrails, governance and security built in,” said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.

The lab strengthens LTM’s investment in AI, product engineering and industry innovation. It brings together LTM AI experts and domain practitioners, leading technology partners and an ecosystem of Industrial AI start-ups that have collectively scaled more than 100 Industrial AI solutions worldwide, helping customers move faster from ideas to measurable business outcomes.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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