LTM Launches BlueVerse™ SovereignSphere™ Models to Help Enterprises Own Their AI Advantage

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today launched BlueVerse™ SovereignSphere™ Models, enabling organizations to transform proprietary knowledge into AI capabilities that understand their business context and operate within their governance boundaries.

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BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models enable enterprises to overcome critical AI adoption challenges by lowering infrastructure costs, simplifying governance, and reducing reliance on generic AI models. It helps organizations build AI that understands their business, language, workflows, policies, and domain expertise as a native capability. Enterprises retain ownership of their models and intellectual property while benefiting from more predictable AI economics and reduced dependence on token-heavy architectures.

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The key offerings in the portfolio include:

* Sales and Marketing Pro – Delivers CRM architect-level expertise across solution design, code generation, troubleshooting, and root-cause analysis, helping accelerate solution delivery and improve solution quality.

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* Contract Pro – Supports contract interpretation, clause analysis, obligation tracking, and compliance validation, helping strengthen compliance and reduce legal and operational risk.

* FinCast – Provides context-aware financial analysis and intelligent question answering, enabling faster access to insights and stronger decision support across enterprise finance functions.

"As AI becomes more accessible, competitive advantage will increasingly come from the knowledge, expertise, and decision frameworks that organizations embed into their AI systems. BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models helps enterprises transform their unique knowledge into proprietary AI capabilities that deliver greater accuracy, stronger governance, and lasting business value," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models help organizations move beyond AI adoption by improving accuracy, reducing hallucinations, and enabling enterprise-specific model training. It empowers enterprises to build AI capabilities uniquely aligned to their business, creating a sustainable foundation for differentiation and growth.

To learn more about LTM BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models, click here.

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