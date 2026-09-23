DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / LTM Launches BlueVerse™ SovereignSphere™ Models to Help Enterprises Own Their AI Advantage

LTM Launches BlueVerse™ SovereignSphere™ Models to Help Enterprises Own Their AI Advantage

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today launched BlueVerse™ SovereignSphere™ Models, enabling organizations to transform proprietary knowledge into AI capabilities that understand their business context and operate within their governance boundaries.

Advertisement

BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models enable enterprises to overcome critical AI adoption challenges by lowering infrastructure costs, simplifying governance, and reducing reliance on generic AI models. It helps organizations build AI that understands their business, language, workflows, policies, and domain expertise as a native capability. Enterprises retain ownership of their models and intellectual property while benefiting from more predictable AI economics and reduced dependence on token-heavy architectures.

Advertisement

The key offerings in the portfolio include:

*         Sales and Marketing Pro – Delivers CRM architect-level expertise across solution design, code generation, troubleshooting, and root-cause analysis, helping accelerate solution delivery and improve solution quality.

Advertisement

*         Contract Pro – Supports contract interpretation, clause analysis, obligation tracking, and compliance validation, helping strengthen compliance and reduce legal and operational risk.

*         FinCast – Provides context-aware financial analysis and intelligent question answering, enabling faster access to insights and stronger decision support across enterprise finance functions.

"As AI becomes more accessible, competitive advantage will increasingly come from the knowledge, expertise, and decision frameworks that organizations embed into their AI systems. BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models helps enterprises transform their unique knowledge into proprietary AI capabilities that deliver greater accuracy, stronger governance, and lasting business value," said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models help organizations move beyond AI adoption by improving accuracy, reducing hallucinations, and enabling enterprise-specific model training. It empowers enterprises to build AI capabilities uniquely aligned to their business, creating a sustainable foundation for differentiation and growth.

To learn more about LTM BlueVerse SovereignSphere Models, click here.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts