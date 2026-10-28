LTM Launches GCC Origin: A New Independently Operated Business Unit for Next-Generation Global Capability Centers

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, today announced the launch of GCC Origin, a dedicated business unit to help enterprises establish, operate, scale and transform Global Capability Centers in India.

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As GCC needs evolve in the AI era, enterprises are seeking greater scale, speed and integration. GCC Origin represents the evolution of LTM’s GCC strategy to meet these changing needs. Operating as a standalone business unit within LTM, GCC Origin will have dedicated leadership, sales and delivery teams, specialist expertise and significant investment. LTM has appointed Shailendra Singh to lead the business unit, reporting to Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM.

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GCC Origin brings together strategy, AI, technology, talent, infrastructure, operations and ecosystem partnerships under one integrated model. Spanning site selection, workplace and infrastructure, operational readiness and turnkey facilities across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, it is powered by BlueVerse™, LTM’s agentic AI ecosystem, to help enterprises build new GCCs and transform existing ones to be AI-native by design.

“The role of the GCC has changed. Enterprises no longer set them up to cut costs, they want them to create value from day one and to own capabilities that shape the business. Increasingly, that means AI. GCC Origin is built for that shift, helping enterprises create GCCs that are agentic by design. Its modular model lets clients build, operate and transform GCCs around their priorities, accelerating the path from setup to business value,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM.

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GCC Origin offers a componentized service catalogue that lets enterprises select capabilities based on the maturity and scale of their GCC. They can opt for the full GCC lifecycle or individual services through models including Assisted GCC, Build-Operate-Transform-Transfer, Virtual GCC, Joint Ventures, Staff Augmentation and Hire-Operate-Transfer, depending on their ownership and operating model. GCC Origin’s services include:

- Design and advisory: GCC Origin advises on GCC strategy, location and engagement model, and designs the operating blueprint, governance framework and commercial and ownership model best suited to each enterprise.

- Talent, learning and workforce development: LTM’s AI-driven platforms, including Talent Pool Radar, TalentInsights and LTM Shoshin, support hiring, talent management and continuous upskilling. These platforms help GCC teams build industry knowledge, technology expertise and soft skills as they scale.

- AI agents and studios, automation and innovation: LTM’s BlueVerse offers more than 300 pre-built, domain-specific AI agents, as well as custom agents. AI Centres of Excellence, innovation-as-a-service and the Automate suite, powered by Agent Next, help GCCs embed AI across operations and reduce friction to improve productivity and speed up delivery. Enterprises also gain access to LTM’s purpose-built AI studios in the US, Europe and India.

- Operate and transform: LTM manages IT and business operations, transition, governance, knowledge management, finance, tax, payroll and workplace services.

- Transfer: Structured transfer of talent, technology, knowledge, infrastructure, capabilities and operational ownership, aligned with the enterprise’s preferred GCC model and maturity.

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