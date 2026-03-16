LTM Partners with IIT Kharagpur to Upskill Its Workforce in AI

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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LTM – the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to design deep dive training programs for its workforce, to enhance skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technology and industry areas. LTM’s AI transformation reflects the convergence of deep domain expertise and technology capabilities, driving continuous upskilling and reskilling across the workforce.

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The partnership brings together LTM’s deep industry expertise and IIT Kharagpur’s academic and research leadership to build future-ready AI capabilities. Through targeted AI learning programmes, handson workshops, and collaborative research initiatives, the collaboration is focused on systematically upskilling and reskilling employees to meet evolving industry and client demands.

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“This collaboration with IIT Kharagpur reflects our commitment to talent transformation by combining academic excellence with real-world application. Continuous skill development is essential to ensure our workforce remains relevant, resilient, and prepared to operate effectively in an AI-driven, rapidly changing technology landscape,” said Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer, LTM.

“Collaborations such as this allow us to extend our academic expertise beyond the classroom and into industry-relevant contexts. We look forward to working closely with LTM to create and offer meaningful learning programs and research opportunities in artificial intelligence and related domains,” said Prof. Niloy Ganguly, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

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About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group Company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI — enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM* owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.

* Company name change is currently pending regulatory approvals.

About IIT Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is one of India’s leading institutions for higher education, research, and innovation, recognised globally for nurturing industry-ready professionals and advancing impactful technological solutions. Established in 1951 and designated an Institute of National Importance, IIT Kharagpur has played a pioneering role in shaping India’s technical education ecosystem. The Institute was granted the status of “Institute of Eminence” by the Government of India in 2019 and consistently ranks among the country’s foremost institutions for academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, and innovation-driven development.

With a diverse academic ecosystem comprising multiple departments, schools, centres of excellence, and specialised academies, IIT Kharagpur offers programs across engineering, science, architecture, management, law, humanities, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. The Institute supports a vibrant residential campus community and is actively engaged in numerous national and international research initiatives. Through its commitment to excellence in education, research, and societal impact, IIT Kharagpur continues to contribute to affordable technology innovations and solutions addressing national priorities and global challenges. For more information, visit www.iitkgp.ac.in.

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