LTM Secures Strategic Engagement with a Global Banking and Financial Services Firm

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has secured a strategic engagement with a large global banking and financial services firm, further strengthening its position as a trusted technology and transformation partner to leading financial institutions. This two-year engagement is already underway with an option to extend for an additional year and has a potential value of up to USD 100 million.

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The engagement reflects the continued expansion of LTM’s relationship with the client and its growing role in advancing strategic technology programmes and supporting supplier consolidation initiatives across the organization. Under the agreement, LTM will serve as a preferred partner driving the consolidation and delivery of strategic technology requirements across key wealth, personal banking, and global functions.

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The engagement will leverage LTM’s deep banking-domain expertise, engineering excellence, and global delivery capabilities to support the client’s technology transformation priorities at scale.

This engagement reinforces LTM’s commitment to building long-term strategic partnerships with global financial institutions and delivering measurable business outcomes through technology, engineering, and transformation services. By combining industry expertise with AI-led engineering capabilities, LTM continues to help clients enhance productivity, accelerate modernization, and scale AI-infused delivery across the enterprise.

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About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and Business AI—enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 88,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.

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