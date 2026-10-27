LTM Secures Strategic Engagement with a Global Banking and Financial Services Firm

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has secured a strategic engagement with a large global banking and financial services firm, further strengthening its position as a trusted technology and transformation partner to leading financial institutions. This two-year engagement is already underway with an option to extend for an additional year and has a potential value of up to USD 100 million.

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The engagement reflects the continued expansion of LTM’s relationship with the client and its growing role in advancing strategic technology programmes and supporting supplier consolidation initiatives across the organization. Under the agreement, LTM will serve as a preferred partner driving the consolidation and delivery of strategic technology requirements across key wealth, personal banking, and global functions.

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The engagement will leverage LTM’s deep banking-domain expertise, engineering excellence, and global delivery capabilities to support the client’s technology transformation priorities at scale.

This engagement reinforces LTM’s commitment to building long-term strategic partnerships with global financial institutions and delivering measurable business outcomes through technology, engineering, and transformation services. By combining industry expertise with AI-led engineering capabilities, LTM continues to help clients enhance productivity, accelerate modernization, and scale AI-infused delivery across the enterprise.

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