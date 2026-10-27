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Home / Business / LTM Secures Strategic Engagement with a Global Banking and Financial Services Firm

LTM Secures Strategic Engagement with a Global Banking and Financial Services Firm

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ANI
Updated At : 10:42 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, has secured a strategic engagement with a large global banking and financial services firm, further strengthening its position as a trusted technology and transformation partner to leading financial institutions. This two-year engagement is already underway with an option to extend for an additional year and has a potential value of up to USD 100 million.

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The engagement reflects the continued expansion of LTM’s relationship with the client and its growing role in advancing strategic technology programmes and supporting supplier consolidation initiatives across the organization. Under the agreement, LTM will serve as a preferred partner driving the consolidation and delivery of strategic technology requirements across key wealth, personal banking, and global functions.

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The engagement will leverage LTM’s deep banking-domain expertise, engineering excellence, and global delivery capabilities to support the client’s technology transformation priorities at scale.

This engagement reinforces LTM’s commitment to building long-term strategic partnerships with global financial institutions and delivering measurable business outcomes through technology, engineering, and transformation services. By combining industry expertise with AI-led engineering capabilities, LTM continues to help clients enhance productivity, accelerate modernization, and scale AI-infused delivery across the enterprise.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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